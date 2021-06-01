The 2015 reconstruction of Country Club Road, a joint project of the City of Stillwater and Payne County, would not have been possible without almost $10 million Payne County received for its portion of the project from the County Improvement for Roads and Bridges fund, District 1 County Commissioner Zach Cavett said. A reapportionment of motor vehicle taxes and registrations effective July 1 will take money from that fund, costing Payne County road dollars.