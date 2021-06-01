The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a revised five-year plan for improving roads and bridges in Payne County at Tuesday’s weekly meeting.
Jeffrey Dixon, program manager for Circuit Engineering District 5, presented the revised five-year plan to the commissioners. He explained that the revision was required after the Oklahoma Legislature passed House Bill 2892, which takes 25% from the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund and transfers those funds directly to the counties.
The new formula for allocation to the counties is based in part on the number of obsolete or deficient bridges in the county.
“This change punishes counties like ours that have been diligent in replacing deficient bridges,” District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said. “County Commissioners and ACCO (Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma) did not have any input in the drafting of this legislation.”
Dixon said the revised plan reduces available funds in Payne County in the next fiscal year from $1.667 million to $1.25 million.
The revised plan approved by the commissioners drops the 2-mile Lakeview Road improvement project between Country Club Road and Western Street to the bottom of the list of road improvements with nine other projects having a higher priority on the five-year plan.
“In reality, it may be 10 years before the Lakeview Road project gets completed,” Dixon said.
Chairman Chris Reding noted his concern about delaying the improvement of Lakeview Road to four lanes.
“It will provide a bypass for traffic and enhance economic development in the area,” Reding said. He also noted that the cost of right-of-way acquisition will increase over time as the area becomes more developed before the road improvement project starts.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the Payne County Treasurer to accept federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Reding estimated that approximately $15 million will be sent to Payne County from the federal government. The massive $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Jenni McKee updated the commissioners on the status of the CLEAN Program – an acronym for Cleaning our Land, our Environment and our Neighborhoods – a county administered community service program.
McKee reported that she had worked with 12 participants in the program in the last quarter providing 198 hours of service for the Environment Enforcement Office and saving the county an estimated $2,970.
Another eight participants provided 65 hours of service saving the county an additional $975.
Reding noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a small reduction of offenders referred to the program for community service.
The commissioners approved a $45,000 contract with Total Assessments Corporation and the Payne County Assessor to map, inspect, photograph and inventory oil and gas well bores, compressors, gas plants, gas meters and pipelines in Payne County.
The commissioners also approved the title sheet for the Stillwater Creek project over 86th Street in District 1. Dixon anticipated starting construction on the bridge in November.
In a busy morning, the commissioners approved a contract for free internet service for Payne County in exchange for use of the Emergency Operations Tower south of Glencoe. The commissioners also approved paying 39 purchase orders totaling $49,158.
