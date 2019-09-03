Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward takes office

Kevin Woodward swore the oath of office Tuesday morning and became Payne County’s Sheriff. Woodward was appointed by the Payne County Board of Commissioners to replace Sheriff R.B. Hauf, who retired effective Sept. 1. He will complete Hauf’s term of office, which expires at the end of 2020.
Woodward began his law enforcement career with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and served there for 15 years, achieving the rank of Undersheriff in his last eight years. He was recruited by Hauf to join the Payne County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and assumed the role of Undersheriff in 2016.
Woodward asked his friend Logan County Associate District Judge Louis A. Duel to swear him in.
“He enjoys swearing at me a whole lot,” Woodward joked.
He called Duel “My friend and mentor, who when I started my career in law enforcement over 23 years ago, he was my supervisor.”
Woodward thanked his wife and children for their support and for helping him remember what is important. And his brother and sister for their encouragement.
He thanked his staff, including Undersheriff Chris Nixon, Lt. Nick Myers and Lt. Paul Fox for making his job look easy.
“Their tireless hours of work make everything run as smooth as possible,” Woodward said.
He also thanked the Payne County Commissioners for their trust in him as he completes Hauf’s term “with the integrity and professionalism Payne County deserves.”
Woodward told Patty Weaver of The Journal that he doesn’t plan to make any staffing changes aside from promoting Nixon to Undersheriff. He said he does plan to add in-car cameras and body cams for all deputies.
