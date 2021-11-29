In new business at Monday’s weekly meeting, the Payne County Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Sheriff Joe Harper to ask the Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector to conduct an audit of purchase orders from the Sheriff’s office.
Harper presented the request last Wednesday afternoon after the meeting agenda had been prepared by Chairman Chris Reding.
The request was made based on irregularities discovered by Harper. Reding and Harper did not identify the person or persons involved in the questionable purchase orders to protect their identity should the audit determine all purchase orders were appropriate.
“It is better to have independent eyes review the purchase orders,” Reding said.
At the request of District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blazier, the commissioners approved a four-inch asphalt overlay on one mile of 80th Street west of Western Road.
The commissioners had previously approved a contract with Kerns Construction to pave one mile of South Sangre Road. However, Blazier determined the road base on Sangre Road was only 18 feet wide and did not provide a suitable base for an asphalt overlay.
County attorney Lowell Barto advised the commissioners that they could approve the recommendation followed by a written change order.
The commissioners continued to work on a policy for safety and performance awards. Reding presented a draft resolution outlining standards for safety awards and for outstanding performance awards. District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett recommended that the amount of a safety award be limited for part-time employees based on the percentage of hours worked by an employee compared to the hours worked by a full-time employee. Reding plans to revise the resolution and have it presented at next Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the commissioners tabled a proposed revision of the county’s re-districting map previously approved by the commissioners. Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein was requesting a change to eliminate small precincts resulting from the approved map, but Klein was not present to request the change. Cavett suggested that the change be presented by a resolution with a new map attached to the resolution.
The commissioners approved payment of December blanket purchase orders totaling $304,022 and 32 weekly purchase orders totaling $114,171. The commissioners also approved the November payroll of $880,824 for approximately 224 county employees.
