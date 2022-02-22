Since the Payne County Commissioners imposed a burn ban on Jan. 10, the Payne County Sheriff’s office has responded to multiple reports of fires.
Sheriff Joe Harper estimates that in the last week, his office has received four to eight calls per day about burn ban violations. He said each incident is investigated by his deputies. The officers use their discretion in determining whether a citation is issued to the offending party.
If the person was unaware of the burn ban, the officer may choose to issue a warning instead of a citation. Also, if the fire involves burning trash in a trash barrel, the officer may choose not to issue a citation.
Harper said burning brush piles is dangerous because the embers may linger a day or two and then be reignited by wind. In those situations and when the person is aware of the burn ban and ignites a fire anyway, the officer will write a report and provide it to the Payne County District Attorney for possible criminal charges.
A violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by one year in the county jail and a fine of not more than $500.
