Payne County Sheriff's Office discusses challenges in investigating sexual violence

Editor’s note: This is the sixth part in an ongoing series by the News Press.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office covers all of Payne County outside the jurisdiction for the other law enforcement agencies.
Rockford Brown, an investigator at the department, works many sexual assault cases for both juveniles and adults.
Challenges with investigating sexual assaults
Brown has been an investigator since 2017, but has 18 years of experience in law enforcement.
Still, he faces challenges as an investigator.
“One of the greatest challenges for me is asking the victim to tell me about their experience; more times than not, this causes even further trauma for the victim, although it is a necessary step for the process to move forward,” he said.
Another challenge he faces is wanting the suspect arrested immediately, but that doesn’t happen in most cases.
Trauma informed response
Brown said the Sheriff’s Office has worked very hard in the past year to educate deputies on trauma-informed responses.
“In the last 18 months, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented mandatory training for our field deputies in the areas of domestic violence, trauma-informed practices and sexual assault. It is my belief that continued education in this area will help us improve our service to the citizens we are sworn to protect,” he said.
The training is instructed through the department, and Brown teaches along with Brandi Watts from the Saville Center.
Misconceptions surrounding sexual assaults
Throughout this series, many different people have spoken about common misconceptions around sexual violence and the consequences these have for the victims.
Time and time again, it has been said evidence is rarely found during sexual assaults, but still, people expect to see physical evidence.
“People want to believe that if a rape occurred, there will be physical evidence,” Brown said. “This is most often not the case and we live in a world that still needs to see the ‘proof’ to believe a rape occurred. Crime labs do not provide immediate results and getting results may take months.”
Another myth is about perpetrators
Most perpetrators aren’t strangers, and they don’t all fit into specific categories.
“Perpetrators come in all forms from the clean-cut college student to a hardened criminal,” Brown said. “Quite often, society projects what they expect a rapist to look like based on bad stereotypes.
District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said in most cases, the suspect will look clean cut and dressed nicely.
“He’s gonna look real nice, he’s not going to look like anything he did. He’s not going to act like he did,” she said.
Victim blaming in sexual assault cases
Victims of other crimes aren’t usually blamed like victims of sexual violence are. No one ever asks the victim of a burglary what they were wearing or if they were drinking. But, with sexually based crimes, when consent is needed to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, these questions are brought up.
Brown said he believes victim blaming can be an issue.
“I think as human beings, we inherently want to see the good in others, and unfortunately this can lead to making excuses for the perpetrator. When you add in that sexual assaults may occur after alcohol and drugs have been involved, it distorts the perception of others and may result in unfair victim blaming and or shaming,” he said.
AEdreas Nelson, a survivor of domestic abuse and survivor of sexual assault, said it is common that victims place blame on themselves, but the blame is misplaced.
“You shouldn’t isolate yourself and you shouldn’t be ashamed of what happened. What happened to you isn’t your fault,” she said.
