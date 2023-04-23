The Payne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting from the early Sunday morning hours at Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater.
According to a release from PCSO, deputies arrived to the scene at 7320 E 6th Ave. at around 2:02 a.m. to a report of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, deputies located a Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds," the report reads. "The victim was pronounced dead on scene."
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been at Blue Diamond that night, including before the event took place.
"Any patrons that were at the establishment at anytime during the evening of (April 22) to closing time on (April 23) who have not talked to law enforcement are encouraged to contact investigator Brandon Myers at 405-533-6816," the release reads. "This includes any persons who may have left prior to the incident."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.