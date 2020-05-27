The Payne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of 44-year-old John Robert Atkinson. The homicide took place at the 3100 block of S. Twin Mounds Rd. in Yale.
The suspect has been identified as Ragina Louise Armstrong, 51, of Payne County.
At 8:21 a.m., on Wednesday morning a 911 call was made regarding a gunshot wound to the head.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward said the reporting party, Armstrong who allegedly told dispatch she shot Atkinson in the head.
PCSO was assisted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
