During Monday's meeting of the Payne County Commission, District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding announced that he had received a letter from County Clerk Glenna Craig informing him only the incumbents for three Fair Board positions had filed for the offices. An election will not be necessary and they will continue in their current positions for another term.
The Payne County Fair Board is comprised of nine members who serve alternating three-year terms. Each county commissioner district is represented by three Fair Board members.
The incumbents filing for seats on the Fair Board were Bret White of Cushing (District 1), Bob Wettemann of Stillwater (District 2), and Pecos Bridenstine of Perkins (District 3).
Reding announced that he plans to have an agenda item on next Monday’s meeting cancelling the fair board election scheduled for Feb. 7.
In other business:
Jim Rutledge, Commander of Stillwater’s Hanner-Sharp Post 129 of the American Legion, appeared before the commissioners expressing an interest in applying for grant funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Payne County has received one-half of the $15.9 billion it is authorized to receive from ARPA.
The website for Payne County, paynecounty.org, has an application form for nonprofit organizations in the county to complete if the organization is requesting ARPA grant funds. Although the webpage currently describes a survey, the link will take interested nonprofits to an application form for a grant.
Aid to nonprofit organizations is one of 66 eligible categories for using ARPA funds. According to District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett, nonprofit organizations may be eligible to receive grant funds for lost fundraising resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
