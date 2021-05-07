The developer of Stillwater Springs, a housing addition located south and east of Stillwater, has made a $100,000 donation to Payne County to help pay for road improvements near the addition. District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said the funds will be used to improve 19th Avenue between Jardot and Brush Creek roads.
That section of road is currently graveled. Due to drainage patterns, it is vulnerable to wash-outs and often has a rough, washboard surface.
Blasier plans to grade out the bar ditches when they dry out and will use his equipment and crew to widen the road and prepare the one-mile stretch of county roadway for an asphalt overlay that could be completed as early as July or August.
Stillwater Springs is located south of 19th Avenue and east of Jardot Road. It will have 120 houses available for rent when the addition is completed.
Some of the houses may be available for rent as early as May, if water and sewer lines are completed, Stillwater Springs representative Destiny Packard said.
The homes are available for low-income families based on gross household income.
For one person, the annual household income cannot exceed $26,160. For a family of four, the annual household income cannot exceed $37,320.
Applications are being accepted by Stillwater Springs now.
Three bedroom homes will rent for $764 per month and four bedroom homes will rent for $849 per month. Each house has a two-car garage.
The commissioners previously approved an easement on South Jardot for placement of a sewer line connecting the addition to a City of Stillwater main sewer trunk line.
The addition is being built by Lance Windel, a developer from Ardmore, who has built single-family affordable housing in several rural Oklahoma towns. People interested in Stillwater Springs can email stillwater@opmardmore.com or text 580-220-7498 for more information.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.