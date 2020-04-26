It is Sunday as I write this. Usually a day for relaxing, playing, attending church, sports, seeing family and maybe a nap.
That was a month or two ago.
Today, one of my adult daughters came by the house to drop off beautiful cloth masks that she and my daughter-in-law have been making, each in their own home – a true labor of love. My daughter has been using fabric she has and matching it to each of us as she thinks we would like, including special sizes for my two 2-year-old granddaughters – one will be Elsa and the other Anna. They are cousins.
The 11-year-old granddaughter was afraid to get out of the car for a minute, even though we were all maintaining distance. We have told the kids to stay back, and both thankfully and sadly complied, even the 2-year-old granddaughters.
In a child’s mind, how can my cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandma suddenly be a threat to me? She was also overwhelmed with the emotion that we were RIGHT THERE, but not really, not in the way she is used to or what she, or any of us, wanted (we are a bit of a hugging family). Truthfully, we all felt the same way. You see, as our family groups, we had committed to each other over a month ago to stay away, stay home as jobs would allow, and stay safe for the kids, for the elders, for each other and for ourselves.
Like most people who do not work on the physical front lines of this world-wide fight, we know we are the fortunate ones, in our safe homes, using delivery of one sort or another, counting our rolls of toilet paper. While certainly not affluent, we are fortunate to have homes and groceries. As we realize this, we can feel guilty, because we are NOT experiencing THAT kind of daily fear and heroism. And we can feel we should hide our grief at not being able to hug the safe family we have.
A very important part of this time – this “thing” that has invaded our lives – is to keep our mental and emotional health in good shape. Those of us in these fields know that as the physical threat ebbs and flows, the emotional health crisis is building now and likely will continue well into the future
The amazing things we see on Facebook or TV of drive-by birthday parties (we have had three so far), hands mirroring hands through windows and doors of nursing homes, neighborhood driveway dance-offs, the viola player standing in front of the home of an elderly lady who is ill with this beast, drop-offs of a few extras from one home to another, neighbors banging pots and pans in thanks as a nurse leaves her home for her next shift, the firefighters lined up to applaud the medical staff, handmade thank you signs on doors for delivery drivers, the wishes for health for the stockers and checkers, trash pickup drivers and water plant workers, customer service staff at essential businesses, the truck drivers, lunch ladies, bus drivers and teachers feeding hungry kids through drop-offs, newscasters, counselors (including my own staff), social workers, my staff keeping our emergency youth shelter operating, and of course the first responders, nurses, doctors, and on and on.
These actions of thanks and acknowledgement are some of the ways our human spirit fights back. The ways our mind says we ARE in control and the ways we urge on those heroes without whom many more of us would already be dead.
And we feel strong again.
Then we feel that anger – so many people are NOT taking this seriously! And we see the beaches opened with flocks of people taking no precaution. We feel angry that many of them may infect others and again put our heroes at risk as they care for the next round of the sick and dying.
Then, our emotional and logical brain recoils and we are at emotional risk again.
So, look. It is very, very hard right now and we must fight against the urge for comparison. It is clearly unimaginable what our medical teams and first responders are going through for them and their families! Absolutely! Does that mean the personal experience of any other person regardless their circumstances are “less than”? NO!
Understanding this is one of the keys to maintaining our mental and emotional health right now. Whatever you or your child, your teenager, your elder, or your neighbor is feeling is something they have an ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND ABSOLUTE NEED TO EXPERIENCE! We must be present – albeit from a physical distance – for each other now. We must not judge or minimize the feelings of each other. The virtual hug right now means “I get it, I feel it also, and somehow it will be OK.”
We will be OK! Humans are resilient. Some days more so than others and some individuals more so than others. For those with significant trauma history most days are harder than for some anyway. And now, when we are experiencing a truly global trauma, some of our human family may find it harder to be resilient. That is OK, the rest of us can help.
PLEASE check on your family and friends for mental and emotional health as well as their physical health and supplies list. Call for help if you or another person you know needs it. Feeling significantly strong emotional content right now IS normal and expected. If you find the strong feelings of sadness, fear, anxiety, helplessness or hopelessness are persistent to the point of disrupting your ability to function to a degree that is troublesome to you, call us or another mental health provider.
If you feel you may try to kill yourself or another person, call 911, immediately.
Payne County Youth Services (in Stillwater) counselors are available via telemedicine on your phone or computer. Several internet providers are offering free services for a while if you need help with connectivity. Anywhere around the country, you can call 211 to be connected with a local provider in your area.
Please also watch for weekly schedules of our PCYS outreach online services which include a range of groups, videos, and activities such as a chat with a counselor, calm down activities for all ages, mindfulness activities, harm reduction, workout ideas, cooking with your family, grief groups, body image and being healthy, and more. Many are interactive and you can talk to a counselor during the group.
Go to our YouTube channel and upload your artistic expression of these times using the hashtag, #PCYSOurVoice.
Please contact us to join in an online training of our Building a Competent Community for Suicide Prevention training where anyone can learn how to help save lives! We need as many people as possible trained in this always and now more than ever! These groups and trainings are presented by our staff who are ready to talk to you online or when you call. As always, all our services are free.
Social distancing does not have to mean emotional distancing. We can do this.
Janet Fultz is the executive director for Payne County Youth Services.
