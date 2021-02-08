PCSO investigating shooting in Ripley

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Ripley.
PCSO Undersheriff Marvin Noyes said the call came in around 8:29 p.m.
“She said she heard multiple shots being fired into the residence,” Noyes said, referring to the 911 caller.
The shooting took place in the 300 block of E. Main Street, in Ripley.
The Undersheriff said shell casings were recovered from the scene along with bullets found in the walls of the residence.
There were a total of seven bullet holes at the residence, and damage to the door of the residence.
PCSO Deputy David Barnes is investigating the shooting and there are no suspects at this time.
The homeowners told law enforcement they had no idea why someone would shoot at their house, and they have only been living there for one year, Noyes said.
This case is still under investigation at this time.
Noyes said there were no injuries.
