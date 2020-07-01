Rudy worked for the PCSO for nine years and retired in March.
He is a 10 ½ -year-old Belgian Malinois, and was handled by PCSO Investigator Rockford Brown.
Due to Rudy’s age and Brown’s promotion to investigations in 2017, it was decided Rudy needed to retire.
“The decision to retire him was inevitable, but it was a little sad to not have his constant presence with me. Beginning in March 2011 until March 2020, Rudy and I spent nearly all our time together, so that break was the toughest,” Brown said.
Rudy is a dual purpose K-9 which means he did narcotics, handler protection and apprehension.
“Rudy had some great achievements along the way, to include narcotics arrests and meth lab busts. My favorite would be when he apprehended a suspect who had just committed a crime against a child,” Brown said. “Without Rudy on scene that day, the suspect would have eluded capture, due to the head start he had in the foot pursuit.”
Rudy has had to learn how to transition from being on the K-9 unit to being a normal dog.
Brown worked hard to make the transition easy on Rudy and slowly stopped taking him into work.
“I began by leaving him at my parents house on the way to work once a week until he was no longer anxious when I left. Now when he is dropped off, there is a fresh raw egg (his favorite treat) waiting on him. So, I would say he has transitioned very well into retirement,” Brown said.
Brown said Rudy enjoys spending his retirement with Brown’s parents, and they enjoy having Rudy around.
“Typically, he can be found lounging outside in the tea room with my mother, playing with their chocolate lab (Buddy), or keeping watch through one of their windows,” Brown said.
Although Rudy was a shining light for many in the community, he was mostly beloved by kids.
Brown said Rudy has always been affectionate and demanded attention from anyone who was willing to give it.
“He expects and almost demands that you pet him when he is in your presence, and it was because of these qualities that kids loved to come and pet him,” Brown said. “Rudy was a great ambassador for the working K9, in that he allowed children to see that these dogs are not always mean and scary.”
Brown and Rudy visited many classrooms throughout Payne County together, to give Rudy time with the kids.
“Rudy and I visited several classrooms in the Payne County area to talk with children and allow him to get the attention he craved. I would say that Rudy loves kids, but really, he loves anyone who will give him a belly rub,” Brown said.
Since Rudy is retired he is no longer being trained physically for police work. Brown said he does take Rudy on walks and they play with Rudy’s favorite toys.
Rudy will continue living with Brown throughout the remainder of his retirement.
Although Brown sees Rudy every day after work, he does miss working with Rudy.
“I don’t really care for this term, but I would say Rudy had become an emotional support dog for not only me, but so many people I would interact with during the day. You would see people’s eyes light up when they saw Rudy get out of the car,” Brown said. “I was not fully aware of this fact until after I began leaving him behind during the day. So, I miss that most, his quiet and faithful companionship throughout my day, but he is still there at the end of the day.”
Brown said he hopes a retirement party for Rudy will happen at a later date.
“Hopefully this coming year will allow us to do something proper for him,” Brown said.
