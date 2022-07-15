The Payne County Sheriff’s Office has told the News Press that the death of a woman who was left at Stillwater Medical Center this morning is not being investigated as a homicide.
The Stillwater Police Department handed the case to PCSO after determining it did not originate in SPD jurisdiction.
A call came in around 10 a.m. that a dead body had been dropped at the hospital, and people in a van were detained by SPD after leaving the scene.
PCSO said next of kin of the deceased has been notified, but they are waiting for more to be notified before releasing the name of the individual.
“On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:06 a.m. Stillwater Police Department (SPD) officers were dispatched to Stillwater Medical Center at 1323 W. 6th in reference to a dead body,” the SPD release reads. “Stillwater dispatch advised officers that a female was dropped off at the Emergency Room and that three subjects left the facility in a dark colored SUV.
“An alert parking officer noticed a dark colored SUV driving northbound on Jardot Road from 6th Street at a high rate of speed shortly after the call came out. The parking officer followed the vehicle from a distance keeping a visual on it and notified officers. Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped at Airport Road and Marine Drive.”
In an updated release PCSO said the person who was left at SMC had been determined to have pre-existing medical conditions.
“The person was left at the hospital by juveniles who then left to pick up another family member in order to return to the hospital,” the PCSO release states. “There is no indication of any foul play. This case is still under investigation and pending review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”
