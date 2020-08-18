The Payne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of an infant on Saturday around 8:48 p.m.
Victoria Shane Matheson, 25, was arrested in connection to the stabbing. She is the mother of the infant victim.
According to the press release from Sheriff Kevin Woodward, “on the 15th day of August, 2020 at approximately 2048 hours the Payne County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a possible stabbing to an infant.”
The incident occurred in the area of Greenwood Road and 68th Street in rural Payne County.
“While deputies were in route to the call, family members had transported the infant to the Yale Fire Department. Cushing Ambulance Service arrived on scene shortly after and transported the infant to Stillwater Medical Center,” Woodward said.
The child was later transported to OU Children’s Hospital.
According to the release, deputies observed a second stabbing victim once they arrived on scene. The wound was not life threatening, and the victim denied medical treatment.
Matheson was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Detention Center.
The release said as of Sunday, the infant was in stable condition.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office has not filed formal charges against Matheson regarding the alleged abuse.
Woodward said bond was set at $200,000.
Matheson has previous charges in Payne and Pawnee County.
In 2018 in Payne County, she was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property and was found guilty.
In 2018, she was found guilty in a separate case of inattentive driving resulting in a collision.
In 2016, she was found guilty of driving without a seatbelt.
Charges were filed in 2013 in Pawnee County for robbery with a weapon and unlawfully wearing a mask or hood.
Additional information will be added once it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.