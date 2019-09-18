'Peanut Butter Falcon' a beautiful work of art

Do you remember when being a professional wrestler seemed so awesome when you were growing up?
I do. I grew up in the Attitude Era so wrestling was downright awesome. And I used to practice all the time, I even broke my arm on a trampoline wrestling my cousin, Lane, which is the last time I went to the hospital.
Zak, the main character in one of the loveliest films you will ever see “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” has a dream to be a wrestler. Zak (portrayed by Zack Gottsagen in his film debut) has Down Syndrome and his family abandoned him at an old folk’s home.
There, he hangs out with his roommate (played by Bruce Dern) and rewatches a video tape of local North Carolina celebrity “Salt Water Redneck,” who has a wrestling school nearby.
Zak constructs a way to escape and the journey begins.
He runs into Tyler (Shia LeBeouf), a down on his luck fisherman who is so down on his luck, he keeps half smoked cigarettes in a plastic baggie so he can save them for later. Tyler, who we find out through flashbacks, lost his brother and overall, life isn’t so great. He gets in hot water after sabotaging some of his fellow fisherman and he is on the lam, but little does he know a stowaway is on his boat in Zak.
Then, like a Mark Twain novel, the two are on a quest through Americana for Zak’s wrestling school, all the way staying a step ahead of Tyler’s pursuers, as well as Eleanor (Dakota Johnson) who works at the retirement home and wants Zak back safe.
It is a film full of plenty of great moments on the road, but the chemistry between Zak, Tyler and Eleanor sell the film. The ending will make you cry at first with sadness, but then with joy as you want to capture the essence of this work of art and keep that feeling every day.
What I liked:
• I am a huge Shia fan (or as the young ones call it “Stans”) which I can back up because I ordered “Disturbia” just this week because I haven’t seen it in years. Yes, I know he gets a lot of flak for the “Transformers” movies and the most recent “Indiana Jones” film, but Shia can straight up act. He has a naturalistic acting about him that I can compare to guys like Jimmy Stewart. It doesn’t seem like he tries too hard, he just lets the script come to him.
• This film does so much for people who have Down Syndrome. Gottsagen holds his own and then some alongside experienced actors and you can tell, this is a personal tale for him. I hope to see him in more movies now that he has proven to don’t judge a book by its cover.
• I will never see the “50 Shades” movies, but after seeing this and last year’s “Bad Times at the El Royale,” I love Johnson. She is a fantastic actress and is more than just that girl from those weird sex movies. I think she has a great career ahead of her.
• This movie casted every role perfectly, down to Thomas Haden Church as the mythical Salt Water Redneck. With cameos from wrestlers in Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Mick Foley, the movie has an authenticity that is hard to match.
What I didn’t like:
• Nothing.
Reason to watch: If you feel a need to be uplifted or just to have an enjoyable experience that will leave you with a better outlook on life, see this film.
Rating: PG-13 for mild profanity and moderate violence.
My score: 100/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
