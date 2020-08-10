Perkins man allegedly led officers on pursuit, caused collision

A Perkins man was charged with attempting to elude after dispatch received a reckless driver complaint.
Joshua Pierce Harper, 23, has been accused of leading police on a pursuit July 13.
Perkins Officer Billy Laster was assigned as the investigator in this case.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a white Jeep Wrangler was driving south in the northbound lanes of US 177 north, near 80th street.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office put out a “be on the lookout” for the Jeep that was nearing Perkins.
Perkins Officer Daryn Zanfardino responded to the area of US 177 north and State Highway 33.
“Officer Zanfardino observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed approaching the city limits of Perkins,” Laster alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Zanfardino verified the speed the vehicle was traveling with his in-car radar.
Laster wrote in the affidavit that the vehicle had reached 110 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The PCSO gave Zanfardino permission to continue investigating the violations he observed in Payne County.
“Officer Zanfardino activated his emergency lights on his patrol car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near US 177 and State Highway 33. He positioned his patrol car behind the Jeep as it slowed just enough to make a west turn onto State Highway 33. The Jeep then accelerated westbound,” Laster alleged in the affidavit.
The officer activated his sirens and body-worn camera and started pursuing the jeep.
Zanfardino radioed to Payne County Dispatch for assistance from other law enforcement agencies. The pursuit was exceeding 100 mph.
According to the affidavit, Zanfardino witnessed the jeep hit another object. That object turned out to be another vehicle near Washington Street.
“The Jeep went north off the roadway out of Officer Zanfardino’s sight. Officer Zanfardino saw skid-marks on the roadway which went toward the south,” Laster alleged in the affidavit.
Zanfardino also observed a silver Honda Civic in a ditch to the south of SH 33. The officer requested ambulances to the scene because he feared injuries.
According to the affidavit, the Jeep struck a pipe fence and rolled onto its side into a cattle pen. The officer approached the vehicle with his duty weapon drawn.
“Officer Zanfardino located a male, presumed to be ejected from the Jeep, lying face down on the ground near the jeep,” Laster wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the officer believed the suspect to be deceased at this time. He was later identified as Harper.
Zanfardino alleged Harper had a strong odor of alcohol on his person.
The driver of the Honda Civic approached the officer from the south. The driver was bleeding from the head.
According to the affidavit, Harper began yelling and Zanfardino went back to the location of the Jeep.
Iowa Tribe Police Officers, PCSO deputies and Lifenet began arriving on scene to assist with the collision. A medical helicopter was later dispatched to the scene as well.
Laster was notified by Perkins Chief Bob Ernst to respond to the scene. Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the investigation.
According to the affidavit, Laster began photographing the scene. During this time, booth drivers were being treated by Lifenet.
“I later learned; Harper stated to one of the Lifenet personnel he had consumed ‘a lot’ of alcoholic beverages,” Laster alleged in the affidavit.
Laster obtained records from Lifenet that confirmed Harper had a high Ethyl Alcohol on his breath.
The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to Stillwater Medical Center with head injuries.
Harper was transported by Medi Flight to OU Medical Center.
OHP Troopers Daniel Bassett and Matt Ledbetter stayed on scene to investigate the collision. OHP Trooper Roy Smith responded to OU Medical Center and met with Harper.
According to the affidavit, the Trauma Chief told the trooper that Harper was possibly intoxicated and he had a fractured femur.
It also said Harper had bloodshot eyes and cussed out medical staff.
Smith asked Harper what had happened and if he was running from the cops.
“Harper told Smith no and then stated ‘I do what the f--- I want,” Laster alleged.
The affidavit said Smith asked Harper if he could draw his blood to see if he was under the influence of alcohol.
Harper’s response to the trooper asking that was, “you need to get f-----,” Laster wrote in the affidavit.
Harper’s blood was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center.
They performed a toxicological search and analysis. The report alleged Harper’s Ethyl Alcohol Content was 0.208+/- 0.020g/100 mL.
The driver of the Honda Civic found he had a large laceration to the posterior scalp. While he was getting treatment at SMC he suffered a “focal hemorrhagic contusion of Cerebrum” and “Occipital scalp Laceration.” He was treated by David Zinn D.O. at SMC, but had to be transported to St. Anthony’s hospital for a higher level of care.
The Event Data Recorder showed Harper driving the jeep with 100 percent throttle at approximately 111 mph during the pursuit.
“Just prior to the collision Harper began turning the Jeep’s steering wheel and activated the vehicle's brakes. At the time of the collision the EDR shows the Jeep was traveling at 104 mph,” Laster alleged.
Harper has not been arrested at this time and his medical condition is unknown.
Bond was set in the amount of $30,000.
His Attorney Luke A. Anthony made his entrance of appearance Aug. 6.
Harper was originally charged with attempting to elude ,leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and aggravated - operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, the first charge was amended, the second charge was removed and replaced with charge three.
