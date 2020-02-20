Perkins man arrested for allegedly assaulting his mom

Patrick Dewayne Webster, 37, was arrested on Feb. 7 for allegedly twisting his mom’s wrist and pushing her to the ground.
Officer Zach Wheeler was dispatched to 100 block N.E. 6th St. in Perkins regarding a disturbance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Perkins officer was outside city limits when the call was made, asking officer Wheeler to assist him.
Wheeler arrived on scene and met with the victim, Jeanette Rolland.
Roland told the officer the suspect, her son was in his room and pointed Wheeler in that direction.
According to the affidavit, Wheeler asked Webster to come talk to him and he agreed.
Wheeler said in the report, he saw two knives on Webster. One knife in each front pocket.
Webster discarded the knives on the bed when he was asked to do so.
The officer and Webster went outside the residence to talk. Webster seemed confused.
When asked why Webster thought the officers were there, he replied “maybe because of the argument.”
According to the affidavit, Webster told Wheeler his mother was having a bipolar episode and not making sense when she spoke to him.
Wheeler had Webster stay outside with the other officer, while he went inside to speak with Roland.
She said the incident had been building for the past week. Earlier in the day, Webster allegedly removed items from her bedroom, the bathroom and put them in the outside trash. Roland said he also took the couch from the living room and placed it outside.
Roland said she confronted Webster about the removal of property and he told her it needed to be done.
She said when she asked Webster to put the property in the correct places, that’s when he allegedly attacked her.
Roland told officer Wheeler she had scratches on her hand and her forearm. She also had slight pain in her forearm.
The officer said he saw visible scratches on Roland’s left hand and forearm, and the left sleeve of her shirt was stretched out.
Roland’s spoke with the Wings Of Hope Hotline. Pictures were taken of her injuries.
Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Jail for processing.
Agra man charged with second degree burglary
Brett Andrew-Dennis Findley, 32, was arrested in connection to a burglary from a car.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told dispatch that an unknown white male wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans broke into her car.
Officer Chris Houston was dispatched to the Mockingbird Estates on Feb. 12.
Dispatch notified Houston that the suspect was walking towards P&K Equipment.
Another officer contacted an individual that matched the description dispatch gave the officers.
Findley was placed into investigative detention.
Houston made contact with the victim, who said she was sitting at her desk and noticed the incident.
According to the affidavit, she could see the unknown male through an unobstructed window pacing around the east parking lot.
“At one point, she watched the male open the front passenger side door and saw that he was sitting motionless smoking a cigarette,” Houston’s report said.
The victim said she made contact with Findley and asked what he was doing.
He allegedly told her he was visiting his grandma and saw her car.
Findley left and headed towards P&K Equipment when the officer made contact with him.
The victim said no items were stolen, but she wanted criminal charges to be pursued.
Officer Houston had the victim in the back of his patrol car and drove to the location of Findley and the other officer.
She made a positive ID of the suspect in custody.
Findley was placed under arrest. He was in court Thursday afternoon, bond was set at $5,000.
Stillwater man charged with second degree burglary
Video footage from a residence placed Connor Pete Prickett at the scene of a burglary.
Officer Justin Henninger was dispatched to 400 block of east 64th St. regarding a possible burglary.
Henninger made contact with the victim, David “Kieser” Hladik.
Hladik told the officer he left his residence at 7:30 a.m. to workout, saying he locked the door before he left.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when he arrived home he noticed his backpack was missing. He told Henninger he thought he may have left the backpack in his wife’s car.
Later that day he noticed his gold 8mm size 9.5 wedding band was missing.
According to the report, Hladik said he called his wife to ask about the backpack, but she didn’t have it.
After searching the residence for the backpack, he called the Sheriff's Office at 12:38 p.m.
According to the affidavit, Hladik told Henninger he had left his wedding ring in the master bedroom area. His backpack was next to the TV, with an iPad mini 3 with an orange case. There was also a silver MacBook Pro, and a black leather portfolio, along with miscellaneous items.
According to Hladik, there was another silver MacBook Pro with a Thule Sweden laptop case and DSLR camera bundle in the same area.
The items with serial numbers were entered into NCIC as stolen.
Hladik was also missing a camouflage bag that contained shotgun shells and a “cleanshot,” which has a clear casing.
Hladik was able to locate the two computers and iPad because they were connected to his cellphone.
Officer Henninger went to the location shown to him and attempted to make contact with the residents.
Henninger said he couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, but he was familiar with the residents.
Henninger contacted Investigator Brandon Myers for a search warrant because the residence contained stolen items.
A search warrant was granted. Myers and Henninger executed the warrant at 2:29 p.m.
According to the affidavit, the black portfolio and Thule Sweden case were located in the farthest north bedroom under the mattress, on the south wall there was a security camera that faced the victim’s house.
An additional search warrant was issued for the security camera.
In the north bedroom, Henninger located the black case on a pink shelf that contained three syringes, two that contained blood on the tip.
According to the report, located in the top pocket was a clear baggie with red dice design containing rock like substance.
All the items tested positive for methamphetamine after the field test.
Henninger received video footage from Prickett’s security cameras on Feb. 13.
According to the affidavit, the video footage shows Prickett entering the victims home and leaving their home with the items.
Henninger made contact with Pickett on Feb. 14 and advised he had the video footage.
Myers asked Pickett where the clothes were that he wore the day of the burglary. According to the officer, Pickett said the clothes were with his brother.
According to another resident, the clothes were in the bathroom, she retrieved the clothing for the officers. The Clearshot shotgun shell was located in the bathroom.
Hladik advised Henninger he was still missing the camouflage bag with shotgun shells.
At 10:39 on the 700 block of east Krayler Avenue, Pickett was placed under arrest for burglary and possession of controlled and dangerous substance.
Pickett was transported to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and later sent to jail without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.