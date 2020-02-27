Perkins man arrested for auto larceny

A Perkins resident has been accused of stealing a vehicle in Cushing.
Jesse James Eychner, 24, was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle.
Officer Cody Carpenter was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Linwood Avenue in regards to a stolen vehicle report.
When Carpenter arrived on scene, he made contact with George Tidwell. Tidwell told the officer his company vehicle had been stolen from the trailer park.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Tidwell said he heard a truck start up at 7 p.m. Feb. 15, he didn’t think it was his company truck, though.
The vehicle was a 2002 Chevrolet Duramax pickup truck. The truck was white with red racing stripes down the hood and tailgate of the vehicle.
The affidavit said Tidwell didn’t know the VIN or tag information for the vehicle, but it had a Wyoming tag.
Tidwell said the vehicle had an E-Logs GPS tracker so the company could track their vehicles.
Carpenter advised Tidwell to have the company call the police department to file a report.
The company owner, Sandra Knigge, called the police department to report a stolen vehicle.
The tracking information showed the stolen vehicle to be on Fifth Street and Steele Avenue.
According to the affidavit, Carpenter was traveling southbound on Steele and Moses Street. A vehicle resembling the stolen truck was driving southbound near Steele and Second Street.
Carpenter reported he got behind the vehicle and the vehicle had a Wyoming tag.
According to the affidavit, Carpenter advised communications and waited for another unit to arrive.
The stolen vehicle turned northbound in the alleyway between Steele and Little Avenue.
The vehicle stopped at a residence in the 500 block of Steele.
Carpenter noted he believed the occupants might flee, so he withdrew his weapon and exited the vehicle, saying “Cushing Police Department. Show me your hands.”
According to the affidavit, a woman named Laura Estes and her child exited the vehicle. Eychner was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Estes told officers Eychner asked her if he could park his car at her house, according to the affidavit.
Eychner told officers he bought the vehicle from a friend for $200. Carpenter knew he was lying due to the times being wrong.
According to the affidavit, Eychner admitted to stealing the vehicle from the trailer park. The vehicle was unlocked and had the keys in it.
Officer Carpenter asked Eychner if he thought this would be an easy steal, in which he allegedly replied “yes.”
Eychner entered a plea of not guilty. He will have a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.