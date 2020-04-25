Perkins man arrested for petit larceny

Joshua Eugene Cunnigham, 37, Perkins, was arrested on March 29 in connection to stolen property.
Deputy Tomm Edwards received a phone call at 11:23 a.m., regarding stolen property from 9219 South Brush Creek Road in rural Payne County.
Edwards contacted the victim by phone to begin the investigation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told Edwards her purse was stolen and she believed it was stolen by her neighbor.
The affidavit said the victim invited Cunningham and his girlfriend over to the residence for drinks. Cunningham had been cleaning out the residence next door.
The affidavit states Cunningham and his girlfriend left after getting into a fight with the victim’s husband.
Edwards said he was told by the victim after Cunningham left the residence she was unable to find her purse. She said she looked everywhere including the Ampride where she bought the beer.
The victim had bank cards, keys to her house and work and cash within her purse.
Edwards advised the victim to cancel her bank cards and let her employer know about the work keys being in the purse when it was stolen.
Deputy Jacob Seacrest arrived at the victim’s residence to do a follow up report on the stolen purse.
The victim’s husband said Cunningham struck him in the face with a beer bottle as he exited the bathroom.
According to the affidavit, the man said he felt wobbly and immediately went down onto his knees.
Seacrest photographed the injuries on the husband and advised he go to the hospital so his injuries could be looked at.
The injuries he sustained was damage to his nose, chin and left ear by a beer bottle.
Cunninham is charged with aggravated assault and battery and petit larceny.
A court date has not been set at this time.
