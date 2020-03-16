Perkins man charged with domestic abuse with minor present

Officer Billy Laster was on patrol on the evening of March 7, when a domestic in progress was reported.
Bernardo Brunet, 33, of Perkins, was arrested at 424 W. Stumbo Ave.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a white vehicle was attempting to leave the residence when Laster arrived.
Laster noted the vehicle went into reverse and backed into the entrance of the residence once the officer signaled his emergency lights.
Laster noticed a man, later identified as Brunet, in the vehicle. Brunet had his left hand raised and his right hand reaching into his lap.
According to the affidavit, a woman yelled to Laster informing him Brunet may be armed with a gun.
Officer Daryn Zanfardino and Laster both approached Brunet. At this time, the affidavit said Brunet’s hands were outside the driver's side window.
Laster placed handcuffs on Brunet and searched him for weapons.
Officer Zanfardino went up to the residence to speak with the other people involved.
According to the affidavit, Brunet told Laster there was an argument and he was leaving to go stay at someone's house.
Zanfardino returned to Laster and informed him what the victim said.
According to the victim, Brunet kicked in the door of the residence and grabbed the victim. The affidavit said this was done in front of a 6-year-old.
Laster noted he was told by Zanfardino, Brunet was in possession of a silver revolver with the serial number removed.
Laster went to speak with the victim and witness. He said the victim appeared to be frightened.
The victim showed Laster then kicked in door and a mirror on the floor that she said was knocked over when Brunet allegedly forced his way into the room.
The affidavit said the door was cracked from top to bottom. The drywall along the door frame was also damaged.
According to the affidavit, the victim didn’t have any visible injuries. There was a darkened spot, but it didn’t appear to be fresh.
The victim allegedly said the revolver would be in the car or pickup. She also said she had seen the gun in the residence prior to this.
Since the pickup was registered to Brunet, Laster was unable to search the vehicle for the revolver. However, the vehicle Brunet was currently driving belonged to the victim.
Laster questioned Brunet about the physical confrontation. Brunet allegedly admitted to kicking in the door. Brunet is also a residence at the house.
Brunet consented to the officers searching the vehicle, Brunet told Zanfardino the gun was under the driver’s seat.
A Rossi by Taurus, .38 special revolver in a black holster. The affidavit said the gun was fully loaded with five rounds.
According to the affidavit, Brunet was forthcoming with information and admitted to being a convicted felon.
He was convicted of robbery and did 10 years in prison for the robbery charge.
According to Brunet, the gun was for self-defense at the residence.
Laster went back to the victim to complete a lethality assessment and allow her to speak to an advocate.
The victim also received a victim’s packet with a 24-hour hotline card.
Laster made contact with one of the minors. The minor said they had not witnessed anything and had headphones in during the incident.
The minor in the room allegedly told officers, “dad pushes mom,” the affidavit said.
According to Laster, the victim had told him of prior domestic violence, when Brunet had choked her.
The reporting party that called 911 was in the room at the time of the alleged assault. The witness called 911 and that was when Brunet decided to leave the residence.
Laster completed the on-scene investigation at 11:24 p.m. He contacted Department of Human Services and made a referral since a child was present during the physical altercation.
Brunet was booked into the Payne County Jail for domestic abuse in the presence of a child and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Bond was set for $5,000, Brunet has court on Tuesday to appear with counsel.
