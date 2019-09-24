Perkins man charged with resisting arrest, threatening to kill

A Perkins man, Patrick Rosse Daugherty, 38, was charged Tuesday with one count of resisting arrest, one count of public intoxication, one count of threatening to kill and one count of placing bodily wastes/fluids on a police officer, according to court records.
A written affidavit states Perkins Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in progress on Friday in Perkins. They were told a Native American man had jumped out of a blue pickup truck and was yelling and cussing at the person who reported the incident to police. Police arrived on scene and recognized Daugherty and a woman due to previous incidents when police were called.
The officer writes that Daugherty smelled like alcohol and had droopy, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He told officers nothing was going on, and the officers went to speak to the reporting party. The officer asked the people who called police what was going on, who were in a blue Durango, and they said they were not sure. The officer then saw Daugherty throw trash on the ground, and while going to ask him to pick it up the woman began picking up the trash.
The officer writes Daugherty then started yelling at the people in the Durango, and the officer told him he was under arrest for public intoxication. Daugherty then told the officer to “put your dukes up” in reference to fighting, and the officer told him to turn around so he could be handcuffed. Daugherty did not comply, and the officer writes that the situation was escalating to do Daugherty’s demeanor.
Daugherty tried to put something in his mouth he had taken out of his pocket, and the officer grabbed Daugherty’s right hand and tried to turn him around. Daugherty then tried to punch the officer with a closed fist, the officer writes. During the scuffle, the officer’s body camera fell off, and while the officer tried to restrain Daugherty, the woman and the reporting party were told more than once to back away from the officer and Daugherty.
The officer writes he held Daugherty in the position he had put him in, when Daugherty spit in the officer’s face. The officer then managed to put handcuffs on Daugherty after more tension on the ground. The officer then helped Daugherty up and tried to put him in the police car, but Daugherty would not get in all the way and told the officer to “make him” get in the car.
The officer writes at this time he noticed the woman holding the officer’s body camera, and he noticed it was turned off, but that it was on when it fell off.
While taking Daugherty to jail, Daugherty allegedly said told the officer he would “hunt him down and put him in the dirt.” The officer writes he had heard Daugherty threaten to shoot police officers during previous altercations, and that Daugherty had a conviction earlier in the year for threatening to kill an officer. Court records show Daugherty pleaded guilty to threatening to kill on July 3. The officer wrote that “Patrick is a loose cannon and I am not sure what he will do and when he will do it.”
Once at the jail, Daugherty told the officer he would “step all over” his heart, and later said “It’s not a threat anymore, it’s a f–––––– promise. You f–––––– believe that s–––.” He also stated “You found the wrong mother f––––– to f––– with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.