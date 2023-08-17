A Perkins man has died from injuries sustained in an Aug. 6 ATV wreck near Ripley, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Jimmie Huggins, 84, was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck that occurred just before 6 p.m. on River Road west of State Highway 108. He was a passenger in a 2022 Hisun ATV driven by Mark Marshall, 66, of Stratford.
Huggins was transported by Cushing EMS to Stillwater Medical Center, where he was admitted with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries, according to DPS. Marshall was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City by Cushing EMS with head and trunk injuries.
Huggins was pronounced dead Saturday morning.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the ATV had departed the roadway, overcorrected and rolled ejecting both occupants.
The wreck is under investigation. OHP reported an odor of alcohol. Neither passenger was wearing a helmet, according to OHP.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Cushing Fire Department and Cushing EMS assisted the OHP, along with OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.