The Perkins Police Department rescued a woman who said she was kidnapped in Moore and brought to a residence in Perkins.
Darrell Demond Johnson, 22, of Oklahoma City, Christopher Ashton Scott, 34, of Oklahoma City, Samuel Young III, 56, of Oklahoma City, Brandon Sharaud Hollins,19, of Oklahoma City, and Amaya Amour Smith,19, of Midwest City.
According to the probable cause affidavits, on April 14, the victim was kidnapped, robbed and her residence was burglarized.
The suspects entered into her residence by the use of a stolen key.
Scott, the victim’s ex-boyfriend choked and pointed a pistol at her while the others demanded money by threatening death, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the suspects demanded more money, but the victim told them she had more money at a residence in Payne County. She was forced into the vehicle by threat and driven to Perkins.
Young, Hollins, Johnson, and Smith were seated in the backseat and Scott was the driver, according to the report and the victim was in the front seat on the passenger side.
According to the affidavit, Young threatened to kill the victim during the drive and held a pistol to her waist. The affidavit also said Hollins made threats of death to the victim as well.
According to the affidavit, “the defendant (Johnson) suggested they drop her off on a dirt road and shoot her.”
Once they all arrived at the Perkins residence Smith touched the victim on the shoulder with the pistol and told her not to “f--- this up,” the affidavit said.
Bob Ernst Perkins Police Chief said, “She was given two minutes to go into her relative’s house and come out with more money. She went in and they called 911.”
Ernst said Perkins officers were at the residence in less than a minute.
Lieutenant Michael Leonard of Moore Police Department said there isn’t an exact motive but both Perkins and Moore Police Departments believe money could be a motivating factor in the alleged crimes.
The suspects requested lawyers when they were mirandized Leonard said.
The victim was held against her will for approximately two or three hours Ernst said.
Smith was charged with kidnapping for extortion, burglary in the first degree, and pattern of criminal offenses. A Professional Bond was posted on April 24, in the amount of $100,000
Johnson was charged with kidnapping for extortion, robbery in the first degree, pattern of criminal offenses and possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Bond was set at $100,000. A Professional Bond was posted on April 27, in the amount of $100,000.
A no contact order for drugs, alcohol and firearms was put in place. A Personal Recognizance bond was denied on April 25.
Scott was charged with robbery in the first degree, kidnapping for extortion, pattern of criminal offenses, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
He was ordered release when a $250,000 bond is posted and he can’t have contact with drugs, weapons or alcohol. A personal recognizance bond was denied on April 24.
Young was charged with kidnapping for extortion, robbery in the first degree, pattern of criminal offenses, burglary first degree and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
He was ordered release when a bond of $150,000 is posted. He can’t have contact with witnesses, drugs, weapons or alcohol.
A Personal Recognizance Bond was denied April 24. He can’t have contact with witnesses, drugs, weapons or alcohol.
Hollins was charged with kidnapping for extortion, robbery in the first degree, pattern of criminal offenses, burglary first degree and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
He was ordered release when a bond of $100,000 is posted. He can’t have contact with witnesses, drugs,or alcohol. A Personal Recognizance Bond was denied on April 24.
Ernst said he has had contact with the victim and that she is healing and will probably have some emotional scarring.
Leonard said charges have been filed with their District Attorney, but the case is still under investigation.
