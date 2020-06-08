On Sunday afternoon, a Perkins resident was killed in a one-vehicle accident on State Highway 33, two miles west of Drumright.
Carolyn Wentzel, 69, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on SH 33.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, she attempted to negotiate a curve to the right, but for an unknown reason departed the roadway to the right.
Wentzel struck a culvert, which caused the vehicle to go airborne.
The Chevrolet Cobalt impacted the ground and rolled end over end, coming to a rest on its roof.
Wentzel was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing by Cushing EMS.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.
According to the OHP report, the condition of the driver and cause of collision are both under investigation.
OHP was assisted by Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Drumright Fire Department and Cushing EMS.
