Charges have been filed against two residents from Perkins for drug trafficking.
Kayin Hunter Mizell, 20, and Kayetlin Lachelle Ray, 19, are currently in the Payne County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
They were both charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said neither suspect has any affiliation with Oklahoma State University.
The two suspects were arrested by the Stillwater Special Operations Team on March 12, when officers allegedly observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
“The investigators contacted Mizell and Ray, and during the contact, 96 Ecstasy tablets, 68 Xanax pills, cocaine, LSD, and digital scales were located in the vehicle,” Bruce said.
A search warrant was executed at their residence in Perkins after they were arrested.
“A search warrant was executed following the arrest, additional 137 Ecstasy tablets and 250 Xanax pills were located at the residence,” Bruce alleged.
They appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
