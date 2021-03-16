Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, windy during the afternoon with occasional rain likely. High 58F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.