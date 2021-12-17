Heavy equipment is getting to work along US-177, also known as Perkins Road. It’s a process that will continue for the next two years as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation widens and rebuilds the roadway through an area of intense commercial and multi-family residential development.
It’s something that has long been needed to accommodate increased traffic and reduce the number of traffic accidents on that stretch of road.
“I’m from Stillwater, so obviously anyone from Stillwater recognizes the need there,” Matt Mitchell, ODOT Rural Construction Engineer for Division 4, said.
When planning roads, you can’t always anticipate where businesses and pockets of high-intensity development will grow, he said. It’s especially hard when planning eight years or more out, he said.
Now ODOT and the City of Stillwater are responding to a situation that has developed over time.
The Perkins Road project has been in the works for many years as part of ODOT’s Eight Year Plan.
For the past several years, the City of Stillwater has been working on the parts it’s responsible for: design work, right of way acquisition and utility relocation.
That was budgeted at $3.4 million.
The entire project was expected to cost around $10 million when it was first discussed, but as time passes costs go up, Mitchell said. That estimate was later increased to around $14 million.
The final cost will be about $18 million.
Over two years – 18 months with a pause next fall during Oklahoma State University’s football season – the project will rebuild and widen the roadway between McElroy and Lakeview roads, with milling and overlay north from Sixth Avenue to McElroy and north of Lakeview Road.
The redesign is intended to decrease traffic accidents and increase pedestrian safety by adding sidewalks on both sides of the street and adding raised medians that serve as pedestrian islands to make it safer for people crossing the street and control where drivers make left turns.
“Obviously, when you’re crossing, as it is today, three lanes of traffic to get where you’re going and at the rate of speed some people drive, and (with) inattentive drivers, accidents are going to happen,” Mitchell said.
Sections with signals will be updated, including the roadway at Carlton Crossing and Aldi, an area Mitchell says experiences significant congestion and a lot of collisions.
The overall goal of the project is to keep traffic flowing and improve the driving experience in one of Stillwater’s highest traffic areas while making people safer.
“The need in this project, obviously, is capacity – there’s so much traffic in this area – and then also safety,” Mitchell said.
Six intersections with lights will be part of the two-year project. The intersection at McElroy Road is the biggest.
Perkins road currently has a lot of backed-up traffic and drivers experience a lot of wait time at lights, Mitchell said.
The design for the intersection at McElroy Road reconfigures the roadway with dual left turn lanes in all directions and dedicated right turn lanes on Perkins Road to get turning traffic through that intersection while cutting down on the number of vehicles that don’t make it through one cycle of the light.
During construction, there will be intermittent lane closures and shifts. Eventually, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction and the driveways for businesses will be blocked at times, although ODOT has pledged there will always be at least one point of access.
People who live, work or need to do business on Perkins Road won’t have a choice about dealing with the construction but other drivers are being asked, for their sake and the sake of others, to avoid using Perkins Road simply as a way of getting through town, Mitchell said.
People who need to get onto Perkins Road also might want to find alternate routes for getting where they want to go, to avoid driving on Perkins Road any longer than they have to.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.