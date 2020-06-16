A Perkins teen was charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, driving under the Influence by a person under 21, transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage or low point beer.
Mikah Lee Suniga, 18, of Perkins, was arrested May 21 after he allegedly left the scene after striking a marked police car.
Stillwater Officer Andrew Wilson was the investigating officer in this case.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Suniga was driving a 2003 Chrysler Sebring bearing Oklahoma tags.
Suniga was traveling northbound and made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic, and struck a marked police car at 19th Avenue and U.S. Highway 177.
According to the affidavit, Suniga left the scene in an attempt to avoid responsibility.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with injury.
After a short manhunt, Suniga was captured.
“During my investigation of Suniga’s wrecked vehicle, I discovered an open can of Smirnoff ‘Ice Smash’ that was in the driver’s floorboard,” Wilson alleged in the affidavit.
The Smirnoff “ice smash” has an alcohol content of 8% for the volume. The affidavit said the can was mostly empty, but still smelled like alcohol.
The adult passenger in the vehicle identified Suniga as the driver.
“At the Stillwater Police Department Jail, I met with Suniga and he admitted to drinking from the Smirnoff drink about 30 minutes before the accident,” Wilson alleged.
Suniga did submit to a field sobriety test and based on his results, he was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Suniga’s breath testing showed a 0.02 both times he was tested.
He was originally charged with a misdemeanor charge. That was dismissed by the state and refiled as a felony.
He will appear in court on July 7.
