Perkins-Tryon graduates turned their tassels and walked into the next chapter of their lives on Friday evening. Many excitedly raised their hands and formed a peace sign saying, “peace out P-T,” as they walked across the stage.
The seniors took the stage with a glimmer of hope in their eyes for the future. Most of them have grown up in the Perkins area and formed a close-knit family with their classmates.
One of the Valedictorians, Miranda Beal, said she’s excited to finally graduate, but it’s been a long journey.
The graduating class had over 80 students, and principal Brandon Poteet said 20 students had a GPA of 4.0 or higher. He described them as “a group of kids who are very high academically.”
Poteet has only been the principal for two years, but he said he’s watched the class grow and mature.
“So when I came last year, they were juniors. Pretty much their high school career has been interrupted by the pandemic ... as sophomores, that’s when the year was cut short and we came back their junior year last year, and we were in masks, and then we shut down and came back,” Poteet said.
Joshua McFee said the pandemic affected his schooling, and it was difficult to get back on track.
“It hit me really hard. Not necessarily going virtual but going back and forth,” he said. “GPA suffered ... I think it affected a lot of people here.”
Even though the pandemic had a negative impact on McFee, he said he was able to get settled back in and improve his grades.
Poteet said the graduates are incredibly resilient, and the students are always willing to help someone or offer support when needed.
“We saw a lot of cool things as far as just being more helpful to classmates, just the way they kind of carried themselves in situations,” Poteet said. “One of the things I really have enjoyed is watching how well they support each other and activities. Our student’s sections are one of the best sections in the state, I promise you.”
Poteet said regardless of what the graduates do after graduation, he’s proud of them, and he said he knows they will have a bright future in whatever endeavors they choose.
“You have variations. You have those kids that are gonna go into college, you have some kids that are going straight into the workforce, (and) you have some kids that may go into the military,” Poteet said. “I am excited for the opportunities that they have and I feel like we have a lot of students who are going to go and have successful careers (and) successful lives, no matter what course they choose. I just feel like they’ve been prepared to do that.”
