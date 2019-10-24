PERKINS – When James Ramsey first went to college, he wanted to be a cowboy.
Now, four decades since he decided to switch majors to something that made a little more money, he is retiring from his position of superintendent of Perkins-Tryon Schools.
After initially just wanting a career working with horses all day, Ramsey made quite the administrator, overseeing a large growth in the school district in southern Payne County.
Ramsey has a background is in agriculture education, which he taught for more than 20 years at Carney. It was only fitting that when he succeeded Jim Hyder as superintendent of P-T, Ramsey’s alma mater, this the district was just finishing up on a new ag building.
Since he arrived in 2004, the construction has been nonstop as the ag building was just a first step in a long list of improvements that have included a new gymnasium, football field with a new intermediate school on the horizon, among other things.
Ramsey, who submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month to the Board of Education, will officially be retired when the school year ends June 30.
After spending nearly as many years as an administrator as he did being an educator, Ramsey just said it is time. Coupled with the rapidly growing district and all the headaches that come with it, he has decided to hand the reins off to someone else.
“I am just tired of being in charge,” Ramsey said. “I want to take some time and decompress. I will find something to do. I just don’t want to be in charge anymore. It is a lot of stress and a school this size with a $10.5 million general budget you have to keep in the black, it just worries you a lot because you don’t know what decisions will be made at the legislative level that will have a major or minor impact on your monies.”
A 1976 graduate of P-T, Ramsey was inspired to go to college by his ag teacher, Mr. Evans. Ramsey spent two years at Murray State College before coming up to Oklahoma State University.
“Mr. Evans was old school and down to earth,” Ramsey said. “He could see things in young people and get that little extra out of you. He told me to go to school and I said, ‘OK.’ He had that influence on me. All parents want their child to have better than what they have had. I can remember when I started school. I just wanted to be a cowboy and work on a big ranch with horses. Then I got to the second semester and thought, these guys don’t make any money. I went through the degree book and saw ag education and thought, that is what Mr. Evans does. That is a great idea. Here we are.”
For two decades at Carney, Ramsey taught ag education. Only when two of his children wanted to go to college did Ramsey start to think about possibly being an administrator so he could afford it.
After he got his certification, Ramsey became the superintendent at Carney, where he was until he came back to Perkins.
“I came here in 2004, scared to death,” Ramsey said. “I was from a small school setting and this school had 1,200 children. I came from a school that had 325. It was a little bit of a culture shock, I guess. But it had always been my dream to come back here in some capacity.”
Since arriving, Ramsey has seen a lot of changes come to the school district. Attendance has grown by more than 300 students, 22 staffers have been added and the capital improvements have been notable. His first big project was the building of McIlvain Field for football and track, which cost $2.8 million, but was a necessity to the community and school, which competes in Class 3A against schools from the Oklahoma City area.
Athletically, the Demons have done well with the football program currently battling for district supremacy under coach Bruce Williams; the girls basketball team and Hall of Fame coach Jerry Burnett have made several state tournaments; and the softball team under coach David Griffin has been on a run as of late.
Between the athletic success and the academic success Ramsey has seen along with other extracurriculars such as the ag program and the “Midnight Regiment” band, he sees the school as a great place for kids to succeed.
“We do so many things, we are good at something somewhere. It is amazing how many activities we have, we keep these young people really busy and it is a big thing,” Ramsey said.
As far as the community goes, Ramsey just sees a bright future with the district continuing to gain new students from the area, as well as ad valorem dollars because of pipelines being built across the district.
“The district is growing in value and in students. That is a good thing,” Ramsey said. “When your student number is going up and the ad valorem number is going up, the school should prosper and we have had some really good staff and principals and I feel very fortunate that we have had this partnership to be successful.”
One of the things Ramsey has been most proud of during his tenure was the pass rate on the recent bond issue to build the new intermediate school, replacing the old one where his office currently is.
“I am from this community, so I know all of those older farmers and have hauled hay for those guys back in the 70s,” Ramsey said. “They are the big property owners in this district in what you are trying to do and that is to try to make this place better for children. It was easy to sell because I believe it. … The last bond was a big deal, the biggest we have ever passed. $11.8 million for the construct and then $250,000 for buses. It passed 89.5 percent rate. That is a big deal in this community, the best they have ever had.”
The new intermediate school is much needed, not only for amenities, but also school safety with more security at the doors and just an overall safer environment so Ramsey was happy to see it pass like it did.
As for what he does next, it is uncertain. Ramsey will take some time off, but said he will surely find something. The school board will start looking in earnest soon for his replacement, who Ramsey wishes the best and hopes he or she will continue taking P-T to greater heights.
“I will share with them what the old administrator at Carney shared with me and that is every decision is made on behalf of the kids,” Ramsey said. “If it benefits or helps your students, then it is a good choice. If it goes the other direction, you need to think about it some more. A school this size, you are going to work hard. A lot of things that need to be done to keep it going in the right direction.”
