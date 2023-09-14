Perkins-Tryon Public Schools updated its security procedures for home football games before the Demons’ home opener today against Marlow.
Effective immediately, backpacks will not be permitted inside the stadium, spectators are not allowed inside the fenced track and football field area unless approved by administration until after the game has ended and additional security officers will be stationed at the entrance and throughout the stadium.
“The safety of our students, staff and community remains our No. 1 priority,” superintendent Doug Ogle said in a statement. “We will continue to assess our security policies and make modifications as needed. Thank you for your support of Perkins-Tryon Public Schools and Demon Athletics.”
A news release said the district’s administration met with local law enforcement officials, reviewed its security procedures and looked at areas of concern in light of three gun-related incidents across Oklahoma during Week 0, including the recent shooting at Choctaw that killed a 16-year-old.
OSSAA requires school districts to “provide adequate security,” based on their specific needs.
The Board of Directors met on Sept. 6 and discussed, but took no action on stricter security policies. Board member Jason Lindley said he preferred its existing stance.
“I think the needs of a city school are different from a rural school obviously,” Lindley said during the meeting. “I think the differences need to be recognized, so I think local control is a good way to start.”
Board member Cecilia Robinson-Woods said she was in favor of setting a standard for consistency across the state.
“I am just worried that if we don’t have a minimum then some communities will get over-policed,” Robinson-Woods said.
Executive director David Jackson referred to the OSSAA Board of Directors’ Policies as an existing minimum standard.
Policy XVI (B) states the administrators of both schools are responsible for the general organization, management and supervision of student bodies and crowds before, during and following each event, with the home school assuming the major role.
Policy XIV states no firearms or explosive type devices of any nature may be used in connection with any OSSAA activity, and local game administration shall assume the responsibility for compliance.
No policy addresses whether or not firearms are allowed in facilities, but it is unlawful under Oklahoma statute for any person in possession of a valid handgun license to carry any concealed or unconcealed handgun on public school property.
