On Tuesday morning, Burton Richard Coate was honored by the Oklahoma House of Representatives for his bravery and honor while serving in World War II.
Reps. Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) and John Talley (R-Stillwater) helped facilitate Coate’s recognition.
“It’s important that we take every opportunity to make sure our veterans like Mr. Coate know they are deeply valued, and their service is appreciated,” Talley said in a press release. “What better way to thank him for his contribution to our country and to our community.”
Coate’s family said it was a great honor but bittersweet to see him be honored since Coate’s wife, Margaret Ann, knew this would happen but passed away before seeing it.
His daughter, Rita Vogt, said her mother was always proud of Coate and his many military accomplishments.
“Back in October, whenever they put that big flag up in Perkins at the bank, he was honored there. And my mom was there,” she said. “She wasn’t able to get out the car, but she was there. And between then and now, she’s passed away. So she was really looking forward to Daddy getting this honor.”
Coate enlisted in the Army Air Force at 18 and began his service in 1943, rising to the rank of sergeant before he was honorably discharged from service in 1946.
He was described as selfless by his family. Vogt remembered one of her fondest memories with her father. She said she was 9 or 10 and Coate had been mowing the lawn. He came inside to cool off.
“And he came in and washed his face to get the sweat off and lay down on the couch to cool off. And I’ve been outside playing. And I came in and sat on the couch, and I said, ‘Daddy, come look what I found,’” she said. “I found a some type of a bug or something. And so he got up, he came out.
“I went in, and my grandpa was sitting there, and he got me by the arm. He goes, ‘Do you know what your dad just did ... he said your dad was so tired. And he came in to lay down, and you came in and asked him to come outside with you. And he got up and did it. Because he loves you so much.”
Janice Coate spoke highly of her father-in-law. She said it was emotional to see him get the triangle flag.
“It was emotional, just by seeing it in a triangle box. Because usually what you see in a box like that is a flag that’s off of a casket,” she said. “ It was just an honor to receive something special like that to him.”
Vogt said if her mother could have been at the State Capitol on Tuesday, she would still be crying because she was so proud of Coate.
“She so wanted to be there ... she would have been just thrilled. I mean, she she was so in love with Daddy for 73 years,” she said.
Coate was presented with a citation read on the House floor and with a flag that had been flown over the State Capitol in his honor.
