Perkins woman charged with assaulting corrections officer

A Perkins woman was accused of assaulting a corrections officer following her arrest.
Virginia Ann Hartney, 25, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer.
Deputy Boomer Jones investigated the incident and reviewed camera footage.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged assault occurred June 19 at the Payne County Jail against Detention Officer Donna Ford.
Perkins Officer Jason Thompson had Hartney seated in the back of his patrol car and Sgt. Jo Couri was talking to Hartney.
According to the affidavit, Couri instructed Ford and Deputy William Healey to complete the Turn Key Health Medical Covid Assessment on Hartney.
“Officer Healey opened the vehicle door, Officer Ford instructed inmate Hartney to sit up so they could get her vitals,” Jones wrote in the affidavit.
Ford assisted getting Hartney into a sitting position and took Hartney’s temperature.
The affidavit said at that time Hartney became combative.
“Inmate Hartney began yelling and thrashing her body in attempts to get away from the officers,” Jones alleged.
Healey and Ford assisted Hartney out of the vehicle and repositioned the handcuffs to the front, to take her blood pressure.
According to the affidavit, Hartney was still being combative. As the officers tried to get her seated in the patrol car she allegedly grabbed Ford’s forearm, pinched it and twisted breaking skin and causing the officer’s forearm to bleed.
“She then kicked officer Ford in the crotch then kicked and spat at Officer Healey,” Jones alleged.
Sgt Couri instructed the officers to escort Hartney to intake to be changed out and processed.
Jones reviewed the camera footage from June 19 and detailed what the footage was.
He alleged at 11: 41 p.m. Hartney was assisted by the officers in moving the handcuffs from behind her back to the front.
“Inmate Hartney appears to be agitated and starts resisting,” Jones wrote in the affidavit.
At 11:44 p.m. another officer steps in to assist with restraining Hartney.
Jones alleged the officers then put Hartney back into the car because she was resisting.
“At 2346 Inmate Hartney sits up and pushes Officer Healey in an attempt to exit the car,” Jones alleged.
According to the affidavit, Ford came around to take Hartney’s temperature. A few moments later Hartney kicks officer Ford, the affidavit said.
“Inmate Hartney then kicks at Officer Healey. Officer Healey then grabs inmate Hartney’s leg and holds onto it,” Jones alleged.
Healey attempted to get Hartney into the vehicle far enough to shut the door. The affidavit said Hartney continued kicking and pushing at the officer.
At 11:48 p.m. officers removed Hartney from the vehicle and escorted her into the jail.
Judge Michael Kulling set bond at $50,000.
A court date has not yet been set at this time.
