Stephenie Jones and her 3-year-old daughter Lilly Jones made homemade Easter baskets in an effort to boost morale in Perkins.
Jones said the past year has been difficult for a lot of people. This time last year, Easter was not as big of a celebration for people due to the pandemic.
Jones and her daughter set out to make the community smile.
“We decided to make Easter baskets after seeing my sister-in-law make some for her community and thought it would be good for our community as well," Jones said. "After a hard year and it was a great opportunity to teach our daughter about giving back to her community."
Jones said they made it a family outing to get the supplies needed for the baskets.
“We went to Walmart as a family and bought the baskets, Easter grass, candy filled eggs, a bag of mixed chocolates, chocolate bunnies, stuffed animals, play-dough, bubbles, and a few other Easter-themed toys,” she said.
Jones said Lilly enjoyed making the baskets, but she was most excited about giving them out.
“Her favorite part was giving the baskets to people every time someone came to pick up the baskets she would say, ‘Look mom, another person is coming to get a Basket’ and tell them Happy Easter,'" Jones said.
The two of them made a total of 15 baskets and posted a picture of the baskets in the Perkins Community Watch Facebook group to tell people about them.
“My daughter and I have made 15 Easter baskets that we are looking to give to children in the Perkins community. If you or someone you know may be interested please pm me. Available for pickup in Perkins. No holds,” the post read.
Over 30 people in the group commented that they knew someone that needed a basket or thanked Jones and her daughter for making the baskets.
“My favorite part of making the Easter baskets was knowing that we were helping our community, showing people that there are still good people in the world and bringing smiles to peoples faces,” Jones said.
People offered to pay Jones for the Easter baskets, but she wouldn’t take money. For her, this was an act of service to her community.
“All the people were happy to receive the baskets and thanked us, some even offered to pay us for them, but we did not take any money for the baskets,” Jones said.
This was the first time Jones and her daughter made these baskets, but it won’t be the last, Jones said.
“Yes, we will most definitely be doing this again in the future and for other holidays as well,” she said.
She wanted the community to know that there are still good people in the world, and she is one of them.
“I feel like this benefited our community, because this last year has been hard on many people and I feel like this has brought joy in this time of uncertainty,” she said.
