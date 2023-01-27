A Perkins woman has died from injuries sustained in a Jan. 16 wreck south of Stillwater.
Mary Reid, 95, was a passenger in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just after 5 p.m. that Sunday on US-177 and East 32nd Avenue. She was transported by LifeNet from the scene to OU Medical Center with trunk injuries. She was pronounced dead by hospital staff Jan. 27.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, Reid was riding with Kathy Custar, who was also injured and transported in fair condition.
The report states that Guadalupe Dimas, 18, was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup northbound on US 177 while Custar was driving a 2009 Kia Rondo southbound on US 177. Dimas turned the pickup in front of the Kia in an effort to travel west on 32nd street when the collision occurred. Dimas was not injured.
According to the report, the condition of both drivers was apparently normal. The cause of the collision was listed as a failure to yield to right-of-way. Seatbelt were equipped and in use by all passengers and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. Conditions were clear and dry.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Police Department and LifeNet responded to the scene.
