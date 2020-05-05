With Oklahoma starting the slow process of reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic, rural towns across the state continue to find ways to create a sense of community while still practicing social distancing.
In Perry, citizens banded together to get out of the house while also supporting those who are unable to.
On Tuesday, the community hosted the “Perry Quarantine Cruise” with a lengthy line of residents in cars driving throughout the community.
“I saw a newscast or something where another town – not even in Oklahoma, I don’t think – actually did it, and I thought, ‘You know, that would be cool to do it in town,’” said Jim Smith, who helped coordinate the car show with the public via Facebook. “We’re small enough that you could cover about the whole town in just a couple of hours.
“We’ve always had a spring fest car show, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to do that. So I thought, if they can’t come to the show, we can take the show to them.”
Dubbed a “rolling car show,” there were no restrictions on what vehicle was used. It was just a way to get people out into the community, in some way. The show wormed its way up and down the streets of town, trying to give nearly every resident some view – whether they lived on a main stretch or a side road.
The mobile car show had around 70 vehicles in line, ranging from just the average, every-day cars to classics and muscle cars. The cruise received an escort from City of Perry in the form of a pair of fire trucks leading the procession.
“We had a Perry fire truck, and Rock Township – which is a rural department just south of town – were the ones in front,” said Smith, who is a retired firefighter.
Some families gathered in the parking lots of city parks or around the downtown square – most remaining in the bed of their trucks or SUVs to maintain social distance.
Other families waiting for the show to come to them.
Throughout the residential stretches of town, families set up chairs or picnics in their front lawns – also working to maintain social distancing from neighbors – to witness the event. Some residents spent nearly an hour outside waiting on the event, which started at 6 p.m. from the Tractor Supply parking lot, to eventually reach their plot of quarantine.
“The participation on the route was just amazing,” Smith said. “That’s really what I did it for. I wanted as much spectator (participation) as I could get, and it just worked out really, really well. People bought into it, and I think they enjoyed it.”
Shirts were also made to commemorate the rolling car show.
Red Dirt D’Signs, a graphic design company based in Perry, made T-shirts – with the design coming from Smith’s son – for residents to purchase.
“There are still available for purchase at Red Dirt D’Signs,” Smith said. “… Proceeds are going to go to our local food bank.”
