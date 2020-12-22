The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck that led to a Perry man's death at around 12:43 p.m. Tuesday.
Daniel Ortiz Jr., 20, was pronounced dead at the scene with whole body injuries. The Department of Public Safety report placed the collision on US-64 a quarter-mile east of I-35 in Perry.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2020 Ford F-150, driven by Garrett O'Clair, 31, of Newalla. He had two passengers. No one in the pickup was injured.
The report offered no information about the potential cause or method of the collision. The road and weather conditions were listed as clear and dry. The OHP reported O'Clair's condition as apparently normal.
