A Perry man died in a Sunday wreck on State Highway 51 west of Stillwater.
James C. Goeringer, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle collision around 4:15 p.m..
According to the Department of Public Safety report, Goeringer, was three-tenths of a mile west of Redlands Road traveling eastbound. The 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving was in the outside lane, departed the roadway to the right, over-corrected and departed the roadway to the left, impacted a ditch and overturned, finally resting on its roof on the inside line. According the report, Goeringer was ejected during the roll.
According to the Highway Patrol on scene, while the cause of the wreck remains under investigation, the driver’s condition was apparently normal, the weather clear and the roadway dry. Seatbelt were equipped but not in use.
OHP, Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet EMS responded to the scene.
