Two teen boys from Perry were injured Tuesday evening after a wreck on US-77 near Perry.
They have not been identified.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was driving a 2004 Honda Civic and the passenger was a 14-year-old.
They departed the roadway to the left, struck a culvert and went airborne before resting in a ditch. The vehicle then caught on fire and the driver was pinned for one minute, and pulled to safety by a witness.
The driver was transported by Perry EMS to Stillwater Medical and later transported to OU Children’s Hospital. He was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries
The passenger was transported to Stillwater Medical and was treated and released.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision are both under investigation.
