Multiple first responders were dispatched at 3:19 a.m. Sunday morning north of Stillwater to North Washington Street and West Glencoe Road at US 177 for an injury collision. Scanner traffic indicated the vehicles had struck head-on and the collision had at least one fatality.
The vehicles involved were a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Cody Keeth, 19, of Stillwater. The second vehicle, a 2010 Ford Mustang, was driven by Mary Leeper, 34, of Perry.
Leeper was pronounced dead at the scene from head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
The News Press reporter on-scene observed the Ford Mustang in a ditch facing southeast and the Toyota Camry partly in the roadway and partly in the grassy area, facing northwest.
Mediflight responded and transported Keeth to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The report said Keeth was admitted in good condition with head injuries.
The roadway had been cleared and the vehicles had been removed from the scene by 9 a.m.
The cause of the collision and condition of both drivers at the time of the wreck is under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story.
