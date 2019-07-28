This week’s pet of the week is our sweet boy George. He has been with us for quite a while and we have no idea why. He is smart, funny, energetic, and so incredibly handsome!
This happy boy was found as a stray and no one stepped up to claim him despite his stellar personality so now he’s been hanging with us and his best friend Carley.
Georgie Boy has a lot of energy and will need a home that understands his high energy drive. He loves to play with people and dogs but he’s a thick guy that doesn’t know his own strength so older kids and dogs his size or bigger would be best for him.
He would love to be someone’s running partner or go for hikes and go swimming in the lakes. So if someone wants a happy go lucky, big, lovable snuggle buddy come by and meet George.
As all of our dogs, he is current on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, and heartworm free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.