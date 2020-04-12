Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue announced it has been awarded a $4,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its efforts in saving orphaned infant kittens in Stillwater and surrounding areas.
The Petco Foundation investment will help Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue continue its mission to rescue, provide medical care, round-the-clock bottle feeding, vaccinations/testing, microchipping and adoption readiness for nearly 400 kittens yearly.
“The neonatal (bottle feeding) kitten population is the most fragile, labor intensive rescued animal group,” said Holly Chapples, director of Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue. “Tiny Paws is dedicated to saving these kittens and we’re grateful to the Petco Foundation for this support.”
Since 2004, Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue has saved the lives of more than 6,000 kittens that have become companions and emotional support caregivers for their families.
In honor of the investment, a public celebration, along with a special adoption event, will take place later this year at the Stillwater Petco located at Lakeview Pointe Shopping Center.
For more information about Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue, visit https://raniamus.wixsite.com/tinypawrescue. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.
