Rico Peterson is going for a kind of all-in-one experience.
The entrepreneur who launched his businesses aspirations with Headliners Barbershop several years ago, is trying to create the perfect hang-out spot at his new location on 12th Avenue and Main Street in Stillwater.
His latest venture is Headliner Eats, which currently exists in the form of a food truck situated in his north parking lot. They specialize in Philly cheesesteak-style sandwiches.
“I used to make Philly sandwiches back in the day,” Peterson said. “I’ve always said, living here in Stillwater 30-plus years, Stillwater needs a different flavor – a different taste. This is something I knew, something I could grow.”
Chef Michael Rafael and Peterson have 10 sandwiches, really 20 Peterson says because you can go with chicken or beef options. They plan on adding a few more sandwiches in the coming weeks, things like jerked chicken and jerked salmon.
The signature sandwich is called the JuJu.
“It’s the biggest sandwich we have,” Peterson said. “We call it the grinder, because we use the grinder for the lettuce. Beef and chicken, grilled onions and peppers, topped with special lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese. It’s a big boy sandwich.
“Everything you see is inspired by Philadelphia. Our bread and our cheese come from Philadelphia. This is as close as you can get to a real Philly cheesesteak in Oklahoma.”
Current menu prices are around $14. That comes with chips. Drinks are extra. You can also try a “walking banana pudding” for dessert.
And for Peterson, it isn’t just about the food. He moved Headliners to the south side of town to turn it into a lounge. He wants his place to be an attraction, a spot, alongside other new spots in what’s becoming a burgeoning district.
Planned hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and Friday. You can find Headliner Eats on Facebook.
