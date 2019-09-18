T. Boone Pickens had a gift for gab, and in his later years liked to share his life lessons. Following his passing on Sept. 11, Pickens wasn’t finished dispelling wisdom. The oil tycoon turned Oklahoma State University mega booster wrote a final message before his passing, which has been published on his LinkedIn page, now controlled by the T. Boone Pickens Foundation.
“If you are reading this, I have passed on from this world — not as big a deal for you as it was for me,” Pickens wrote.
Pickens wrote about why he chose to start communicating with the public at large, and it leaves the impression that the man really wanted to leave some knowledge for America’s youth.
“I’ve long recognized the power of effective communication. That’s why in my later years I began to reflect on the many life lessons I learned along the way, and shared them with all who would listen,” he wrote. “Fortunately, I found the young have a thirst for this message. Many times over the years, I was fortunate enough to speak at student commencement ceremonies, and that gave me the chance to look out into a sea of the future and share some of these thoughts with young minds. My favorite of these speeches included my grandchildren in the audience.”
Pickens writes about the value of hard work, why competition makes us better and why decisiveness is an important aspect of leadership.
He wrote about a famous catchphrase he used in meetings, “Whaddya got?” He then thought about how he would answer the same question from his Maker.
“I left an undying love for America, and the hope it presents for all. I left a passion for entrepreneurship, and the promise it sustains,” Pickens said. “I left the belief that future generations can and will do better than my own.
“Thank you. It’s time we all move on.”
A live stream of Pickens' Dallas memorial service (2 p.m. Thursday) will be available at Boonepickens.com. A public celebration of Pickens' life will be 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.