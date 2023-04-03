Spinning with the wind, the pinwheels on the Payne County Courthouse lawn show the progress needed to prevent child abuse.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to commemorate it, advocacy groups around Stillwater gathered to plant the pinwheel garden. Each pinwheel represents one of the 274 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect in Payne County in 2022.
Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the campaign in 2008, and its research showed people responded positively to the pinwheels, which it said represent childlike whimsey, lightheartedness and a “vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities.”
Heather Houle, Executive Director at The Saville Center for Child Advocacy, said preventing child abuse can be accomplished through federal and local efforts.
“Without somebody feeding my belly, without somebody offering to pay for a camp and do things to help strengthen my mom as a single mom, we wouldn’t be here,” Houle said. “Now, I get to be a loud voice. I know God chose me to speak very loudly, and I love to speak very loudly and advocate for children in our community.”
Residents will see what The Saville Center calls “wooden blue kids” around Stillwater businesses and schools throughout the month. They are signs that provide information about child abuse and the 1-800 number for reporting.
Lions Meadows of Hope is hosting the Kaleidoscope festival on April 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in front of Stonecloud Stillwater Patio & Taproom for families to observe the final day of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Jamie Richardson, the organizer, said there will be live comedy, inflatables, a petting zoo, crafts, booths and demonstrations from local establishments and more.
“We’re trying to bring awareness, and it will be a great segue to May, which is Foster Care Awareness Month,” Richardson said.
The Children’s Bureau releases a report each year detailing child abuse and neglect data known to protective services agencies in the U.S. Its latest showed approximately 1.8 million children received protective services in 2021, but only 20 percent of confirmed victims were removed from their homes because of an investigation.
Houle said “statistics are just statistics”, and there are children with names and faces who are silently screaming for help.
“This is about encouraging the next generation and the people around us to give that support,” Houle said. “Local effort actually makes a difference.”
