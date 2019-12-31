Pioneer basketball hosts free clinic Saturday

Michael Davis loves seeing his Stillwater High boys basketball team give back during the holiday season.
Tuesday, the Pioneers were at the Oklahoma WONDERtorium for its Noon Years Eve and Saturday, they will be putting on a free clinic at the YMCA from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jonathan Triplett is organizing the clinic.
Davis, who has been coaching SHS on the hardwood since the 1990s, said getting to help young kids learn the game he loves always means a lot to him.
“I think really good things,” Davis said. “It helps me remember what it was like to be young and I didn’t have those kind of things in my life. For our kids to be able to do something like that and volunteer and give back. We are always asking the community of Stillwater to do this and do that so it is nice to teach our kids to not always have your hand out and to give back. That is our way of giving back.”
Davis said it was no problem asking his players to volunteer their time despite it being in the middle of Christmas break. He said it speaks to their character.
“This group and any other group I have had, as far as basketball players, we have great kids in Stillwater,” Davis said. “They come from families that give. That doesn’t surprise me that is the way they are.”
For kids coming to the YMCA, Davis said it is pretty simple attire because he knows not everyone can afford the top-of-the-line basketball shoes.
“Just bring tennis shows and shorts and stuff like that because honestly we are giving a clinic,” Davis said.
For what players should expect, Davis said they will be learning a lot of fundamentals. Two hours isn’t enough time to get into specifics he said, but they can learn a few things at the clinic.
“We are going to do a lot of fundamentals. Sometimes, people think you can just go play the games without them,” Davis said. “We are really going to work on fundamentals. It isn’t enough time to make them the player they need to be going forward, but we can at least give them some instructions and drills they can work on at home on their own.”
