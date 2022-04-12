Famed author, TV personality, businesswoman and cooking icon Ree Drummond will be the speaker at Oklahoma State University’s spring 2022 commencement.
OSU’s graduation ceremonies are set for Friday, May 6, for graduate students and the College of Veterinary Medicine. Drummond will be speaking at the undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. Commencement will take place in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Drummond has made her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, famous through her books and Food Network show “The Pioneer Woman.” A native of Bartlesville, Drummond has inspired thousands with her homespun recipes, which are a staple in many home kitchens.
Dr. Kayse Shrum has started her presidency off strong with Chancellor Allison Garrett at Shrum's first commencement last fall and Drummond hosting this spring.
“Oklahoma State is delighted to welcome Ree Drummond as our spring commencement speaker," Shrum said. "She is an inspiration and an Oklahoma treasure for her down-to-earth approach to life and leadership. Her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity have opened Oklahoma's prairies and way of life to the masses. I'm thrilled that our students get to hear from her as they embark on the beginning of their careers.”
After studying gerontology at University of Southern California and living in Los Angeles post-college, Ree eventually returned to Oklahoma, where she met her husband, Ladd. Four of their five children have attended college; their youngest is a junior at Pawhuska High School.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that life is definitely full of unexpected adventure,” Drummond said. “I’m so honored to celebrate this year’s OSU graduates, and to have the opportunity to encourage them to stay open to all that life has in store–both professionally and personally.”
The author of seven best-selling cookbooks, several children’s books and an autobiography, Drummond has connected with fans through her down-home personality and candor.
No tickets are required. Graduates arrive 30 minutes prior to ceremony start time through Boone Pickens Stadium Gate 1 South. Doors on the east side of Gallagher-Iba Arena will open for guests one hour prior to the ceremony start time.
For OSU’s sister branches, OSU Institute of Technology will host its commencement ceremony on Friday, April 22, at Covelle Hall in Okmulgee.
OSU-Tulsa will have its commencement ceremony Monday, May 9, at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
OSU-Oklahoma City’s commencement is set for Friday, May 13, at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds.
OSU-Center for Health Sciences’s commencement will take place Saturday, May 14, at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University. All graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on insideosu.com except for OSUIT, which will be available on demand afterward.
For more information on the 144th OSU commencement, go to registrar.okstate.edu/commencement/.
