Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.