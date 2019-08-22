Brenda Moody is a pioneer.
As someone who has been involved with scouting for 22 years, with her three sons all involved from Cub Scouts on, it wasn’t anything new to her. However, since Feb. 1, she has been forging new territory in the historic organization.
On that date, the Boy Scouts of America announced girls could join. Since then, the group formally known as the Boy Scouts – ages 11-18 – is now Scouts BSA.
Moody has been working with the organization for years watching her two eldest, Brian Jr. and Brandon earn the honor of Eagle Scout, currently trying to help her youngest son Brayson work toward that goal. She was content with it and never thought about having a troop of her own until her daughter, Bre’Anna, told her she wanted to join.
Bre’Anna, who is 12, fit the age requirement, but Moody needed five to charter a troop. Moody started fishing around the area and with Bre’Anna’s help, she was able to get six girls from Perkins, Stillwater, Carney and Yale, which with Bre’Anna made seven – enough for a charter.
“I am not a pro at it,” Moody said. “I have been in scouts in one capacity or another for 22 years, but I am no expert at it and they are changing things every day.”
Moody, a teacher at Epic Charter Schools in the day, has been busy trying to keep her troop going and has been successful so far. She heard through the grapevine that the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Stillwater was looking to have a troop so Moody, who along with her husband is a military veteran, was able to charter with VFW Post 2027 to create Troop 843.
“We joined it so my husband can become the charter organization rep and I can become the scoutmaster,” Moody said. “Now I have a key to open up and close up for meetings. The commander out there is actually a star scout, he has previous scout experience.”
Since the beginning of May, Troop 843 has hosted meetings every Monday at the VFW post and as scoutmaster, Moody has been having her girls do as many scouting activities as they can.
Last weekend, they went on a camping trip to lake Carl Blackwell, which Moody said was a success. In a more primitive environment than she had imagined, the girls in the troop had everything planned out and even started working on building camp gadgets, setting up fire pits and cooking.
“They look at me funny and I tell them, ‘Hey, you don’t know what is coming tomorrow. You don’t know what is going to happen. You don’t know what we are going to run into when we go camping,’” Moody said. “…. They planned it out and did the shopping and everything. There is our campfire. We were really prepared. They worked as a group and as a team.”
Getting to participate in those events is something that girls have been doing for years but weren’t able to get credit for it. Before February, if girls were wanting to get credit for those activities, it could only be in a Venturing program, where you had to be 14 to join.
A few years ago, girls were allowed to join the Cub Scouts – ages 5-10 – but before then and Feb.1 of this year, Venturing was the only time girls could actually be part of it.
Moody said it is wonderful that the BSA is starting to catch up with the rest of the world. At the World Jamboree held a few weeks ago in West Virginia, 40 percent of the Scouts there were girls from other countries
“With Scouts BSA allowing girls to get into scouts now, it opens the door for girls at a younger age to be exposed to the leadership qualities and the programs that scouts allow,” Moody said. “With Scouts opening up all the way to five years old for Cub Scouts, that hits a large majority and more scouts for the program.”
Moody said there has been some sluggishness from above on what rules there should be for girls, but she thinks it should be just like Venturing. That’s worked for decades, so why have different rules for Scouts, she said.
“I am not an expert on why they finally allowed girls, but society is changing,” Moody said. “You have a lot of single family households, whether it is mom raising the kids, dad raising the kids or grandparents raising the kids. Everyone is having to have two incomes. Parents aren’t able to have mom run them this way and dad run them the other way. Usually it is one parent and to be able to drop them off the same night is a lot easier.”
Moody said while it has been difficult to start their own troop instead of piggybacking off one of the other troops in town, she is glad she did it. And it doesn’t mean 843 isn’t going to assist the other troops or vice versa. Right now, other troops are helping 843 get on its feet, whether it is other scoutmasters giving Moody a tip on girls who are interested or even loaning some camping gear.
It has been hard, especially with school starting back up, for her to keep meetings organized since it is just her, her husband and another group of parents involved as adults. Her goal is to double from 7 to 14 next year and in five years, maybe have another troop in the area since in the Cimarron Council, there are only three: one in Ponca City, a new one in Enid and 843. Moody said that can’t happen without parents’ involvement, though.
“I would like the troop to explode, but I can’t do that without leadership. I cannot to that without help,” Moody said. “I have girls down in Carney who are driving all the way here to have scouts. I would like to get enough to have one there and one here because that is doable. Even my girl in Yale, something out there. The adult population is not seeing scouting as a viable thing. You have the bad press and it can’t be overlooked, but there are so may checks and balances now. A lot of the negatives are things that happened so many years ago. I have seen the changes these last 20 years. You have to be a proactive parent. The nickname used to be Babysitters of America, it can’t be that anymore.”
Even with the struggles, Moody is so glad Bre’Anna helped get her out of her comfort zone and become a scoutmaster. It might be tough sledding right now, but she knows the girls in her troop are getting great experience right now and with the Cub Scout program having girls, maybe down the line it will get to be seamless like with the boys.
“It is not so much about being equal, they want the same opportunities,” Moody said. “They just want to have the same opportunities to do the same things and get the recognition. That is the main thing. There have been so many sisters who have done the same thing and haven’t gotten recognition over the years. I would put any of those girls against any of those boys and they would work circles around them. Now the girls from Feb. 1 on get that opportunity.”
Troop 843 has girls who are volunteering for most everything there is and it brings a tear to Moody’s eye that they are being so involved. And now, she has the chance to have all four of her kids be Eagle Scouts as Bre’Anna now has that opportunity.
For Moody, scouts wasn’t anything she was interested in growing up, but she was already independent and learned life skills from her parents and grandparents. For kids now, that might not be an option, so she is happy that girls have a place where they can learn those things.
“It takes a village to raise a child and with scouting, my village just exploded with millions of leaders around,” Moody said. “… My daughter has the world at her feet right now and she can do anything that she possibly wants to because scouting is going to open those doors for her.”
If one is interested about Troop 843, Moody can be reached at 405-820-9357 or by email at scouts.bsa.troop843@gmail.com. The Troop meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at VFW Ollie. O Dykes Post 2027.
