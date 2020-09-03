Anyone hoping to still score a seat to the Stillwater High School football opener might be out of luck.
Friday’s game against Edmond Santa Fe was sold out during the online ordering period, Superintendent Marc Moore announced via a social media post.
“Attention Pioneer Football Fans,
As of this afternoon, the Stillwater vs. Edmond Santa Fe football game is sold out. Thank you to everyone who pre-purchased tickets via our Athletic Department.
Please note, that ‘sold out’ does not mean that the stadium will be filled to its standard capacity. As much as we would like to welcome every fan back to Pioneer Stadium, due to heightened COVID-19 alert levels, which are projected to further increase tomorrow (Friday), ticket sales were limited to help ensure that social distancing will be possible at the event.
If you have purchased a ticket and decide not to redeem it, an automatic refund will be applied. Any non-redeemed tickets will not be resold.”
Moore said the stadium will have the following social distancing protocols:
• No pre or post game gatherings will be allowed.
• Every other row will be left vacant, and visitor groups are expected to distance from each other by at least 6 feet.
• The entire lower level of home side seating will be reserved as the High School Student Section.
• There will be no Middle School or Junior High Sections.
• These students will be expected to remain in the stands with their families.
• Any students 9th grade or younger that are dropped off without adult supervision will be expected to contact someone to pick them up.
• If a ticket was purchased for SMS or SJHS students without an accompanying adult ticket, you will receive an automatic refund by not redeeming that ticket.
• No OSSAA or OCA passes will be accepted at the gate.
• Spectators are expected to self monitor for symptoms using these guidelines (https://drive.google.com/file/d/16PVMvl-QurBKIGQ6D3sLU8eSqOm-70rW/preview) before attending. If you are exhibiting symptoms, please stay home.
• Masks will be required for all attendees for the duration of the event.
• Concession sales will be limited to prepackaged items only.
• Pioneer Fans may be asked to seat themselves on the visitor side.
“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Stillwater community and your support of Pioneer Football,” Moore wrote.
The game will be live streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/5127255, televised on KWEM-TV 31 and broadcast on 101.1 KVRO-FM.
– Staff Report
