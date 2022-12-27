Based on impact to Stillwater, few stories approach the Stillwater Pioneer Football team’s state championship.
A sports story, yes, but Stillwater is a sports town. Sports grease the wheels around here, and really, there was no news story that could match the impact of what a championship football team means to the town.
OSU’s bowl win over Notre Dame and Jackson Holliday’s draft moment were also big events, with far more national reach, but a championship gets imbedded in a town’s DNA.
From Dec. 2:
... The 5-point triumph marked Stillwater’s first Gold Ball since 1967, rewarding a storied program that’s had its fair share of success since, and before, Barnard took over prior to the 2011 season.
Throughout all of the trials and tribulations, the Pioneers, once again, are able to call themselves champions.
“I’ve been praying for this for probably 14 weeks now,” said Gundy, a senior. “And it came true.”
The Pioneers (13-0) overcame their slowest start of the season to eventually get rolling. At the end of the first quarter, Stillwater’s offense had run 10 plays for a total of 31 yards....
Simply put, the Pioneers remain undefeated.
CULTURE WAR COMES TO SPS
Stillwater Public Schools became ground zero in Oklahoma for arguments about gender identity after parents began to clamor for a policy that would determine who could use what bathrooms.
The issue didn’t stay local as lawmakers began to weigh in and even adopt legislation that forced students to use bathrooms that aligned with gender and birth. SPS authorities had argued it wasn’t so much a bathroom policy but an anti-discrimination policy they believed in line with Title IX rules.
From April 27:
The back and forth over bathroom policies for transgender students at Stillwater Public Schools continues with various public officials weighing in, then calling for someone else to decide which laws apply and what the district’s policy should be.
The State Superintendent for Public Instruction, Attorney General and two state representatives all issued statements on the matter Wednesday.
The Stillwater Board of Eduction and Interim Superintendent Gay Washington have been taking criticism at school board meetings for the past few months from a contingent of parents, community members – some connected to the schools and some not – and local pastors for its current anti-discrimination policy based on federal statutes under Title IX that include gender identity as a protected class.
Stillwater continues as the latest battleground in a culture war being fought nationally and internationally....
The next focus became on what books were being made available to students, with some parents hoping to prohibit certain titles. The school board has yet to officially address its library policies following complaints made during public hearing portions of the meeting.
BIG DEVELOPMENTS
Stillwater is poised for expansion after major projects were approved in 2022, from commercial businesses like USA Rare Earth and quality-of-life investments like Block 34.
From June 2022:
The Stillwater City Council, acting in its capacity as the Stillwater Economic Development Authority, has approved a $7 million incentive for a new company with plans to move into a currently vacant commercial building located at 100 W. Airport Rd. that formerly housed Total Energy.
USA Rare Earth LLC will eventually employ at least 100 people at its Stillwater facility, which will be the first of its kind in the U.S.
The factory will manufacture powerful magnets from rare earth elements that the company will be mining in Texas. It’s part of a federal priority to establish a reliable supply chain of essential parts for the electronic equipment most of us use every day.
Rare earth magnets are vital for a wide variety of consumer electronics from cell phones to medical equipment. They are also essential components of electric vehicle motors....
Block 34, the vacant downtown lot just east of the community center has been the recipient of two very large donations. Steve Irby and family along with his business Kicker officially announced its donation at the end of 2021 but that got the ball rolling for some new investors. This December, Simmons Bank announced an upcoming $1.5 million gift toward the block.
From Dec. 12:
Simmons Bank has pledged $1.5 million to Stillwater’s Block 34.
According to a press release provided Thursday by Simmons Bank, the bank and the City of Stillwater are negotiating a contract for the donation to help improve a vacant downtown lot that is being transformed into a public event space.
The press release refers to the plan “an initiative designed to revitalize a vacant city block into an inclusive and sustainable public space that reflects the cultural heart and soul of the community. Based on preliminary discussions, the donation is expected to total approximately $1.5 million, subject to the execution of a mutually acceptable definitive agreement.”...
Developers on a smaller scale have been taking advantage of TIF incentives to bring new businesses downtown that could open in 2023.
