Poppy Robinson stood next to her sheep in their pens in the Heritage Hall at the Payne County Expo Center on Friday.
She completed her prepping for the Pistol Pete Classic Sheep Show on Friday and Saturday, and she’s ready for the evening show.
At 7 p.m. Friday, hundreds of sheep will have crowded the Livestock Pavilion, along with their owners – most of them involved in 4H and FFA programs – ready to show off their animals. At 9 a.m. Saturday, the showing starts again and continues most of the day.
Robinson is from Tecumseh, and she shows her sheep every weekend from July to March.
She pointed to the pens in front of her and explained how she takes a surgical blade to clip the sheep’s entire body, leaving the wool on their legs long and blending it down.
“These three are crossbreeds … a mix of Hamp and Shrops,” Robinson said before pointing to a couple more. “And then she’s a Southdown. And he’s a Dorset Advantage.”
It’s hard to keep tabs on unfamiliar breeds of sheep, but Robinson – who is here with her brother, Hardy (also showing); mother, Allison; and friend, Berkeley – has been showing sheep for years. It comes easily by now.
A junior in high school, she has one more year to show sheep, but she’s not finished with sheep shows.
“I raise my own, so I plan to keep breeding them and helping kids out after I graduate,” Robinson said.
She said raising sheep has brought a lot of meaning to her life.
“I think it has totally changed who I am as a person, and it truly is the reason I get up in the morning … to take care of them,” Robinson said. “You get attached to them, you cry when you have to sell your wethers at the end of the year.”
And the far-reaching influence of 4H and FFA is important for the state, she said. The people skills and opportunities it brings develops the students, which is vital for the future of Oklahoma.
“I think FFA and 4H kids are some of the most respectful kids I’ve ever been around and have the most drive of anybody,” Robinson said.
That includes Braxton Young, a 17-year-old from Emporia, Kansas, who has been showing sheep and other livestock since he was 7 years old. This was his fourth time to show animals at the Pistol Pete Classic.
“I think of lamb showing as my sport,” Young said. “Everyone has basketball and football, and I have lamb showing. This is all I know, and I do great at it.”
Young has traveled to 12 states to show sheep. He usually shows about four times a year and is gearing up for the Kansas State Fair.
He said showing sheep helps young people learn responsibility, leadership and dealing with adversity.
“You don’t win everywhere you go, no one does that – not even the best of the best,” Young said. “But as long as you don’t lose the focus … you get out what you put in.”
As his dad, Jason, blew the loose wool off Braxton’s sheep Hobbles, his mom, Dawn, explained why some of the sheep wore a jacket-type covering. Once the wool is sheared off, the sheep’s thinned-out wool is exposed to the elements, no longer protected with lanolin (a natural moisturizing wax).
“(The covering) protects them from flies bitting them,” Dawn said. “It’s actually cool for them to have those on.”
The legs are washed and conditioned twice a week, and the sheep are exercised daily on a treadmill. The muscles on Hobbles’ back and sides – now taut and tough – are smoothed down after his shearing.
Braxton owns Young Livestock, a company he started five years ago to sell livestock. He’s raised not only sheep, but goats, chickens, cows and rabbits.
“My plan is, as I’m no longer a young whippersnapper anymore … now there’s the new generation coming in, retirement’s coming soon … I’ve been mentoring people on how to show,” Young said, who is a 4H ambassador and an FFA officer.
He loaned lambs out to other sheep show owners for breeding, and he’s also using artificial insemination to build the herd. The process has developed stronger, better lambs as he controls the genetics of his animals.
“It’s really to start making my own brand, my own name,” Young said.
OSU and Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa partnered together to bring the sheep show to Stillwater, which is open to contestants from any state. This weekend, contestants from Oklahoma, Texas, Montana and Kansas attended.
Next year, the goat show portion of the Pistol Pete Classic, which wasn’t a part of the program this year, will be back.
Darin Annuschat, animal and food sciences herd manager at OSU’s sheep and goat farm, has helped initiate and manage the Pistol Pete Classic for the last few years.
What began in 2020 as an opportunity for contestants to show sheep, especially during lockdowns, has become a tradition. A national show in Indiana shut down because of the lockdowns, but out of that closed door, the Pistol Pete Classic was born.
Darin’s wife, Haley Annuschat, checked in contestants on Friday. She said coordinators are expecting 300 sheep this weekend. Although they had 500 their first year, 300 is still a good number.
“(Having) 150 sheep is a really good show,” Annuschat said. “And 300 is awesome.”
